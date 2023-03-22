Concerts, musical events upcoming

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Macon County boasts myriad music events this spring.

St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, kicks off opportunities with Rainbows End Band and Friends at Wayfarer’s Chapel, just off Scaly Mountain (Dillard) Road. The BYOB event, with some food provided, starts at 6 p.m. and is dubbed an intimate evening of Celtic music and merrymaking. A Celtic harp, bass, drums, and more will be played; a $20 donation is “appreciated” but not required for this event.

March Midday Music at the FROG (Friends of the Greenway) includes, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., music by local musicians on March 18 and March 25 at the FROG Quarters on E. Main Street in Franklin.

Brent Vernon, author/illustrator, ventriloquist, and singer, performs a free concert at First United Methodist Church in Franklin on Sunday, March 19. Free food and snacks starting at 5 p.m. in Memorial Hall and the show starts at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary.

On April 22 is Springtopia, a Feeding the Future food-drive event, hosted by Altered Frequencies. The free event will include music, food trucks, a bounce house and bands and will run from noon until midnight. Tickets are available day of show for $25, or $20 with a food donation of nonperishable foods.

Also on April 22, officially Earth Day, is the Outdoor Music Jam at Lazy Hiker Brewing Company, beginning at 6 p.m.

Brasstown Ringers will offer a concert at First United Methodist Church on April 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m., to benefit CareNet in Franklin. CareNet is a ministry created to help people in crisis by providing food and other services. The concert is free, but a donation is appreciated.

Songwriters Collective meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at Lazy Hiker Brewery.