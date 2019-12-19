Macon County Republican to file for Meadows’ District 11 seat 

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

After eight years serving the United States House of Representative District 11, Congressman Mark Meadows announced his retirement Thursday morning. Shortly after the announcement, Senator Jim Davis headed to Raleigh to add his name to the ballot to run for Congress.

“For everything there is a season,” Rep Meadows said in a release. “After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I’m announcing that my time serving Western North Carolina in Congress will come to a close at the end of this term.”

The deadline for Meadows to file for office for a fifth term would have come at noon on Friday and there has been much speculation about whether or not he had planned to do so. Although he has publicly said that the new congressional districts maps wouldn’t impact his decision to run or not, he never confirmed what exactly that decision was until this morning.

“This was a decision I struggled with greatly,” he said. “These last 8 years, I have been so blessed to serve the people of NC-11 and help give a voice to millions of Americans who feel Washington, DC has forgotten them. Since serving alongside President Trump, I have been a witness to historic economic prosperity, unemployment levels I only dreamed of when I took office, tax and regulatory reforms that are putting the American worker first, our Israeli embassy moved to Jerusalem, and trade deals that were once thought impossible. I have seen our law enforcement and first responders receive the support they deserve and our military once again put on a path to maintain its superiority. Through it all, I am so thankful to have been able to serve and give back to the great country I call home.”

Rep. Meadows has climbed the political ladder over the last four years and has positioned himself to be one of the most powerful conservatives in Congress. His name has been on the top of the watch list for Chief of Staff for President Trump and despite previously claims he was not seeking a job within the Trump cabinet in the past, that may have changed.

“My work with President Trump and his administration is only beginning,” said Meadows. “This president has accomplished incredible results for the country in just three years, and I’m fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come. I’ve always said Congress is a temporary job, but the fight to return Washington, DC to its rightful owner, We The People, has only just begun.”

Meadows was one of many outspoken Republicans Wednesday night during the Impeachment vote in the House that ultimately voted to impeach President Trump. Despite the vote in the House, Rep. Meadows stands by the president and plans to continue his support for the president and his re-election campaign, which will likely now feature Rep. Meadows in a new capacity in the White House.

Prior to Meadows’ announcement, several Democrats and even a Green Party candidate from Macon County had already announced their candidacy and intent to challenge the eight-year Congressman. After Thursday’s announcement, Haywood County Republican Lynda Bennett announced her intent to run for the District 11 seat. Bennett has been a supporter of Rep. Meadows as well as President Trump.

There was speculation about whether other local politicians such as Macon County native Kevin Corbin would abandon his candidacy for Senate and run for Congress instead, however, the deadline to withdraw for the Senate was on Dec. 17, which would make Corbin ineligible for a run in Congress, at least in this cycle.

Senator Jim Davis, however, who announced his retirement for Senate, saw Meadows’ retirement as an opportunity to seek higher office and immediately set out toward Raleigh to file with the State Board of Elections.