Council reviews skatepark funding needs

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Last May, skateboarders packed Town Hall to overflowing to discuss, through a public hearing, the possibility of a skateboarding park within the town limits. Less than a year later, the park’s fundraising and development plans are moving forward.

At the March 7 meeting of the Franklin Town Council, at least a dozen people showed up to represent the skateboarding community in support of the park. Commented Council Member David Culpepper, “Seeing the people here supporting skaters … it behooves us to provide a place for skateboarders to go and be with other like-minded individuals, and to have an outlet so that they can stay out of trouble. We just have to [the Council] figure out at what level of support we’re willing to give.”

Mayor Jack Horton reminded those in attendance that the Town has already provided the property for the skateboard park. In fact, in September, the Whitmire Property, located at the corner of Highlands Road and Main Street, was designated to be the future 6,000-square-foot skateboarding park. The Town also paid for the park’s design.

Town Manager Amie Owens reminded the Council that the total cost of the park is expected to be $129,000. JE Dunn Construction, hired by HCA Healthcare to build the new Angel Medical Center, has been on board to help with construction and fundraising since the idea of a skateboarding park was instituted, but Owens said, “I’m trying to resolve some communication issues with them. The way it was explained to me initially is that JE Dunn would take care of construction and fundraising, and then if there was a deficit they would come back to the Town and we would have that discussion about that and the needs.”

Tim Shaw, of the SK828Franklin initiative, shared that skateboarders have been “going door to door handing out flyers about the concept of a skateboarding park. The kids have raised $10,000 so far.”

Representatives from the skateboarding community pointed out that with the demolition of the bowling alley and skating rink, children and young people have few options for activities. Individuals who spoke to Council members also indicated that a skateboarding park is free, will help keep individuals active and occupied, and will last for many years.

While Shaw indicated he would like to learn the exact financial commitment from the Town, Council Member Stacy Guffey pointed out, “We’re all on board, but my issue is that we’ve not seen anything in writing regarding the whole process. I would feel more comfortable with appropriations if we could see it all drawn out … written down.”

Shaw agreed.

Horton commended the skateboarding community representatives.

“You’ve been so committed to making this thing happen. We need to make sure this is a community project and we do it in a responsible way. Sometimes it takes longer to do things when the government is involved.”

Owens concluded that she will follow up with J.E. Dunn so the Town Council can “set the plan moving forward and do a memorandum of understanding.”

Commissioners on board

The Macon County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday night to allocate $35,000 from the county’s contingency fund for the development of the skatepark in Franklin. The $35,000 is just a portion of the total $120,000 estimated to develop the skatepark. The $35,000 is needed now in order to pour the concrete, the first phase in the project.

In addition to immediately allocating $35,000, commissioners also agreed to provide another $50,000 through the budget planning process for the construction of the skatepark. Supporters have already raised $10,000 leaving the remaining balance for the project, just over $25,000 needing to be raised by the community or provided by the town of Franklin.

Water treatment plant Phase II

Other business focused on a request for approval of the design/engineering contract by WithersRavenel, a North Carolina project development company, for Phase II of the water treatment plant. WithersRavenel’s senior project manager, Dana Bolden, explained that the proposed design would enable a new section of the plant to be built so that when it is up and running the old section of the plant can be repaired and parts and equipment updated. The goal is for the plant to be able to handle increased water output per day.

The total cost of Phase II is expected to reach $12.8 million, shared Bolden.

Owens noted that construction would not begin until August of next year, but the design has to be finalized.

“We want to make sure our infrastructure is where it needs to be,” said Mayor Horton. Culpepper added, “People aren’t moving away from this area, they are moving into the area. So we don’t have a choice.”

The Council approved the contract. Members also approved an amendment to Chapter 154, which is the wireless telecommunications ordinance; approved an amendment regarding the placement and maintenance of fire hydrants; and, approved a public hearing to be held on April 4 at 6:05 p.m. to receive public input on the voluntary annexation of 3011 Georgia Road into the Town of Franklin Corporate Limits.

Root & Barrel lease

The request from Root and Barrel for the lease of Town property to offer outdoor dining was met with criticism from former mayor Bob Scott.

“I’m very concerned,” he said, explain that the alleyway between the Town building and the Root and Barrel restaurant is “a gathering place before parades … where children run and play during the summer free movies … where people walk. I’m concerned we will set a precedent, regarding alcohol served there, that will have long-term consequences for the Town. Where do we draw the line on alcohol on public property?”

At the last Council meeting, members approved a lease draft for Root and Barrel to use the outdoor space. However, Mayor Horton reminded that the public can provide input on that lease draft for the next 30 days, by contacting the Town of Franklin, until next month’s meeting.

“We will not take action on this until the 30 days is up,” he said.

At the opening of the Council meeting, Police Chief William “Bill” Harrell honored Sergeant Tony Ashe, who has given 30 years of service, and Detective Mark Foster, who has given 25 years of service. Both police officers will be retiring March 31.

Chief Harrell shared that both men have received numerous awards and diplomas. From the N.C. Governor’s Office, Ashe will be receiving The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the highest award for state service granted by the office; and, Foster will be receiving from the Governor’s Office The Old North State Award, which is for individuals who have served 20 or more years in the state of North Carolina.

And, Bill Deal, superintendent of the Franklin sewer plant, recognized Darien Green for his Class A Distribution certification.

The next Council meeting will be held April 4 at 6 p.m.