Countryside hosts 24th Rev-it-Up for the Vets

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

A sunny Saturday provided ideal weather for an annual fundraising event that benefits four local veterans’ organizations: American Legion Post 108, 828 Vets, Vietnam Veterans of America – 994; and Veterans of Foreign Wars -7339. From 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on May 13, Countryside Chevrolet in Franklin hosted its 24th annual Rev-it-Up for the Vets, complete with food, music, a car show, auctions, and activities.

Proceeds from the event, including the $10-a-car entry fee to display unique modern automobiles as well as restored vintage models, went toward the Macon County veterans associations.

Providing music and emcee services for the fundraiser was George Young, who is the announcer for the Franklin Panthers Sports Network.

Kevin Allen Sinden, general sales manager at Countryside Chevrolet has been on hand for all 24 events.

“This year we had 92 cars on display and we had a lot of people who came to look and participate in the live auction and to eat and talk to people with the veteran organizations. Many spectators came and it was pretty awesome. We believe in this event (and Toys for Tots) … people who fought for and have served this country deserve to be honored.”

The amount raised at this year’s Rev-it-Up for Vets was not available by press time.