County Extension offers a variety of services and information

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Local business owner Claire Suminski, who is on the advisory council of the Macon County Cooperative Extension Center, pointed out that people in the area often are not fully aware of all that the Center offers to area residents. The advisory council met in November, and Suminski and other individuals who attended the meeting gleaned a wealth of information.

Because county extension offices are tailored to the county in which they are located, each one offers a different mix of services. For example, the vegetable planting chart from the cooperative extension in Southern Georgia may be different from the one put out by the Macon County Center, due to the mountain climate dictating a colder USDA hardiness zone. But primarily, county extension office agents share information – in person at public events and workshops, online via a website, and/or through printed fact sheets on everything from native plants to area pests and diseases to landscaping tips.

Landowners can learn about and stay updated on such topics as agriculture, livestock, forage, and pasture from County Extension Agent Joe Deal. Plus, a myriad of children’s programs teach skills and encourage learning. In fact, Extension Agent Tammara Talley, who has been overseeing 4-H Youth Development for 10 years in Macon County, was presented a North Carolina statewide award at the November Advisory Board meeting for her efforts in reaching and encouraging children. The Dr. R. Marshall and Mrs. Jan Stewart Award is given to individuals who meet the following criteria: Exemplary leadership; achieving above and beyond what the position requires; and, encouraging excellence and teamwork among colleagues, volunteers, and youth.

“It was a great blessing and great honor that my co-workers nominated me for that award,” said Talley, who noted, “Several clubs meet that teach students all kinds of skills such as sewing, shooting, cooking, livestock raising, and more. We have two age groups: 5-8-year-olds and 9-18-year-olds.” Some of the current clubs are: Macon Mountain Goats 4-H Club, Macon Archers, Macon Sharp Shooters, Budding Chefs and Top Chefs, and Sassy Stitchers.

“We have a high level of support for kids involved in agricultural pursuits in Macon County,” said Suminski, who worked as a 4H leader for 20 years. “It’s so good for kids to learn various skills, especially when it comes to raising livestock and vegetables because they can be involved in knowing where some of their food comes from.”

On Dec. 12, the Budding Chefs and Top Chefs hosted an annual gingerbread house decorating contest in the Macon County Cooperative Extension Center kitchen. Participants decorated for an hour and then the gingerbread houses were judged by a volunteer panel.

Individuals interested in what is available through the Macon County Cooperative Extension Center can obtain information on the website www. macon.ces.ncsu.edu or by calling (828) 249-2046.