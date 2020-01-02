County honors Gregory for years of service

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Public service is not for the faint of heart, but one Macon County man has dedicated a quarter-century of his life to doing just that.

Miles Gregory was honored during the December meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners after Gregory submitted his letter of resignation from the Macon County Airport Authority board, where he served as the chairman for more than 25 years.

Macon County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Ronnie Beale, along with commissioners Paul Higdon and Gary Shields presented Gregory with a Michael Rogers landscape painting to show the county’s appreciation for his years of leadership.

“Without him, we wouldn’t have one of the nicest airports in this area,” Beale said.

In addition to serving as chairman of the Airport Authority since its inception more than 25 years ago, Gregory also served as a county commissioner from 1978 to 1986; and served on the North Carolina Board of County Commissioners for six years, including a year as president of the organization. While serving for Macon County, Gregory was instrumental in the water and sewer expansion to the Industrial Park and the creation of the Emergency Management Services.

Gregory has been instrumental in implementing many improvements to the airport including the extension and widening of the runway, construction of a new terminal, security fencing and repaving of the taxiway. Gregory has worked for 50 years as a local realtor, and one of his successful visions was the creation of the Westgate Plaza. He also had a hand in recruiting Lowe’s to Franklin and as well as developing First Citizen’s Bank and two years ago, the new Westgate Terrace Apartments.

Gregory said it was an honor to serve with a board that worked well together and kept pushing through even when times were tough and funding was tight.