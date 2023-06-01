County manager proposes budget with property tax rate decrease

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

Tuesday, May 30, found Macon County Commissioners (MCC) gathered for a work session to discuss the budget submitted at their May 23 meeting. Specific focus was on Macon County Schools’ projects, including some presentations by involved consultants. The board addressed consideration for changes to the existing Macon Middle School locker room project. County sheriff and emergency management/services were also reviewed. The board will approve the submitted budget at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, June 13.

Part of the input that commissioners will be discussing over the next three weeks includes a reduction in the millage rate for taxes. The millage rate is the tax rate used to assess the value of property and has been a hot topic in Macon County, with recent county appraisals showing an average 58% increase for property value.

On May 23, County Manager Derek Roland presented the proposed budget to the commissioners. “The amount of work, the amount of time, the amount of energy that goes into this budget is tremendous,” led off Roland in his presentation.

The Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-2024 proposed budget is currently stated as $64,566,978. Roland reminded the board that, thus far in 2023, some significant achievements have been attained: A $4.4 million Great Grant which was awarded to Macon County in order to expand broadband internet connectivity throughout, with approximately 2,700 locations receiving access; about $1.5 million appropriated toward the Franklin High School project for architectural fees to allow for continued development, bringing the total to $2.1 million committed; and, Macon County partnering with the Town of Franklin on the skate park, giving about $95,000 toward the total $262,000 total cost.

A resolution for Wave Two of the Opioid Settlement funding, equaling $2.4 million, was also executed. The funding will be received over the next 13 years and is in addition to $3 million in Wave One funds, which are also due to the county. The recreation park master plan, Macon Middle School locker room facility, and Nantahala Community Club and library efforts were also emphasized by Roland as additional accomplishments thus far this FY.

FY ’24 revenue is projected to increase by $5.52 million or 9.7% over FY ’23 and is, in part, a product of a 51% increase in assessed property value and resultant tax revenue. In response to that increase, the proposed tax rate is $.2700, which is down significantly from the FY ’22-’23 rate of $.4000. Ad valorem (property) and motor vehicle tax will account for 53% of the total FY ’24 general fund budget ($34,274,836).

Six new positions for the county have been recommended, including two new sheriff department positions – one a deputy and the other a narcotics detective. Four new Social Services Department positions are proposed including three income maintenance caseworker II positions and one caseworker III, which includes training staff as part of the job description. The other additional positions are health department and emergency management related.

Regarding salaried employees, the FY ’23-’24 North Carolina House of Representatives budget proposal includes a 7.25% increase for all state employees over the next two years. For Macon County, the proposed increases include a one-step advancement in pay scale for employees that equates to a 1.5% increase per employee. A 3% increase in cost-of-living adjustment is also proposed in the budget. Capital expenditures, which are defined as those that exceed $5,000, will increase by 9% for education; $2,138,658 in FY ’24. $2,023,658 will go to the Macon County School System for replacement of the Highlands School soccer field.

Roland closed out his budget submission by thanking all those who assisted with the process. He also advised that a contingency fund in the amount of $533,626 will “add to our financial security while also providing an opportunity for additional, one‐time capital improvements.”