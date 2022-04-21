Creative photography exhibit at library through end of April

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Photography by Wendy Kates is on display in the Macon County Public Library’s Meeting Room until April 30. The images are dimensional, with primary subjects various buildings in Washington, D.C., where Kates is a permanent resident.

Kates has been a photography hobbyist for many years. Although she was trained as and enjoyed a career as a clinical developmental psychologist, a hearing loss issue caused her to become “more visually attuned. It caused me to get more interested in photography as a visual medium.”

She was first interested in nature and bird photography, but “my interests have really expanded.”

Since she retired in 2018, Kates’ photography has transitioned primarily into architectural scenes, images, and landscapes that are abstract and creative. “I find buildings and focus on their three-dimensional aspects instead of just focusing on the front of them.”

Kates continues to photograph nature, especially birds, when she visits Franklin to stay at her husband’s family vacation farm seasonally for a few weeks to a month each time.

But she said, “In terms of architectural photography, I love the symmetry and geometry. The other part of that is transforming the images into something creative and whimsical.” She uses a digital Canon full-frame, mirrorless camera and selects a 24-105 millimeter lens for architectural and landscape photography; plus, she uses Photoshop to manipulate and transform some of the images.

With nature photography, she uses a 100-400 millimeter lens or a macro lens.

“It’s about reflecting the diversity of nature and color and the peacefulness of it – just like with the image of the milkweed [pictured above],” she said.

“Wendy Kates’ work is amazing!” commented Kristina Lynn Moe, the library’s Adult Services Assistant. “I learned about her through her neighbor, Jean Hunnicutt, who recommended she exhibit her photography here, and I’m so glad she did. Wendy spent some time telling me and other library visitors about where some of the photos were taken [during the exhibit’s opening reception]. They’re amazing as they are, but it was even more fun to learn about what city, what building, and what neighborhood the pictures were taken in. She’s currently on the lookout for old cabins to photograph.”

For more information about her photography, Kates’ email is wendy.kates.30@gmail.com or visit her website at https://wendykatesphotography.zenfolio.com.­­­