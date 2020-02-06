Danny Bates named interim police chief

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Franklin Town Manager Summer Woodard has appointed Danny Bates to serve as interim Chief of Police for Franklin while the town searches for a replacement for Chief David Adams.

Chief Adams announced last week he would be taking a new position with the Waynesville Police Department with his last day in Franklin being Feb. 14. Adams came to Franklin eight years ago when he was hired as Chief. Woodard said she expects the hiring process for a new police chief to take up to 90 days.

Bates is a lifelong resident of Macon County and first joined the Franklin Police Department in 1993 after graduating from Southwestern Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Program. With more than 25 years experience with the Franklin Police Department, Bates worked his way up the ranks starting as a road deputy, then a patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, Lieutenant and most recently, Captain.

During his career, Bates established the department’s Be A Responsible Seller/Server (B.A.R.S.) Alcohol Training Program, an accredited program approved by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. Bates serves on numerous community and civic organizations and boards and takes an active role in the community.

The Town of Franklin is currently advertising for the Police Chief Position and is taking applications. Reporting directly to the Town Manager, the Police Chief is responsible for the supervision of 16 full time sworn officers, one full time civilian personnel, and multiple part-time officers.

Qualifications

The applicant should have strong skills in leadership, community-oriented policing, and excellent communication skills.

Experience in supervision and management specifically in law enforcement work is desired.

The ideal candidate will be a graduate from an accredited college or university with major coursework in criminal justice, public administration, or a related field supplemented by advanced courses in police administration and considerable management experience in law enforcement.

Advanced training through an accredited school or program is preferred.

A Bachelor’s Degree is required. Master’s preferred.

Applicants must have a valid NC driver’s license and must have completed the minimum requirements established by the NC Justice Training and Standards Council for certified law enforcement officers.

Advanced certification is preferred. Salary range for this position is $60,197 – $75,000. The successful applicant must pass drug tests, criminal background check, and psychological evaluation prior to employment.