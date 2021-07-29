Depression, World War II, family and more mark near-centenarian’s long life

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Earle Johnson remembers the Great Depression bread lines and people yelling, “Help! Help!” in desperation for food. But one event that made an indelible impression on the 98-year-old Franklin resident was serving in the Navy on a submarine in the South Pacific during World War II.

Johnson, who lives with his wife of nine years, Gloria Prestia Johnson, 93, said he did not immediately sign up to fight in World War II after the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941; he was finishing high school. However, it was in 1942 that he realized he needed to go ahead and enlist before he was drafted. Three of his five brothers would also serve in World War II.

He admitted that when joining the Navy, the only motivation to serve on a submarine instead of a ship was that submarine duty paid $10 more per month.

“I didn’t know a row boat from a sub,” quipped Johnson, “but the extra money was what made my decision. I had grown up during the Depression when, if you had a nickel, you were rich.”

Although he grew up in the landlocked community of Sioux City, Iowa, where his father worked in city government, Johnson was suddenly in submarine school in San Diego, Calif.

“I didn’t have any trouble adapting to tight spaces. I had to learn in school to handle anything on the ship that might go wrong, and I had six months to qualify. Each of us had to know what each function was on each part of the ship, just in case something went wrong.” Johnson began his submarine duties learning the intricacies of the diesel engine, but he eventually became a chief electrician.

It was not until 1944, toward the end of World War II, when the Allied campaign in Europe against the Nazis was coming to a close, that Johnson began his tour on four different submarines, ending with the USS Razorback (SS-394) while fighting the Japanese in the South Pacific.

“The submarines were all waiting outside of Guam and then instructed to go to certain areas,” said Johnson. “Of course, we didn’t know we were approaching the end of the war. We did a lot of shooting at the Japanese, but my submarine did not get hit.”

He was on the submarine when his crew learned the Japanese had surrendered.

“I do not consider myself a hero,” Johnson told an unofficial biographer, Gary Shaffer. “But I was in submarines with them. It took a special kind of courageous person to live on a submarine for months at a time. It was a dangerous, claustrophobic, foul-smelling, noisy environment. You had to have the temperament to get along well with a lot of other men in a confined space for long periods of time. And some sailor called submarines steel coffins.”

Johnson shared in his unpublished biography: “In 1944 alone, our submarine force would sink over 500 Japanese merchant ships with all their precious cargo. Near the end of the war, there were few enemy ships left to sink. … On August 14, 1945, we received word by radio from naval headquarters in Pearl Harbor to cease all hostile wartime operation – the war was over. We were to proceed to Tokyo Bay, Japan, for the surrender ceremony. There was great jubilation and celebration on our submarine. We would be one of 11 submarines taking part in the surrender ceremony.”

As a souvenir of that momentous occasion, Johnson kept the identity card certifying his presence at the event.

After the war, Johnson stayed in the Navy until 1963 and was stationed at Pearl Harbor until 1954. He also went back and forth to San Diego, and he was involved in the Korean War. He played football for the Navy from 1948 until 1951. Before leaving the Navy, he became a nuclear-powered submarine instructor.

Although Johnson never intended for submarines to become his life, his career after the Navy involved working for different submarine parts and components companies. He finally retired after spending 12 years working for the Department of Defense.

In 2013, Johnson was invited on an honor flight, which recognizes aging American veterans for their sacrifices and achievements by flying them to Washington, D.C., for memorial tours.

“I still keep in touch with my sponsor,” said Johnson.

One of Johnson’s sons, Richard, explained that his father’s time on the submarine “was a like belonging to a big family.” However, as to whether he currently keeps in touch with any of the former submarine soldiers, Johnson jokingly noted, “I don’t keep in touch with any soldiers anymore because they are not around anymore. I’ve lived too long.”

Besides achievements in the military and as a civilian, Johnson pointed out that he is the father of four children, all born after World War II, the grandfather of nine, and the great-grandfather of 10. He married his high school sweetheart, Darlene, and they were married for 47 years before she died in 1988. Currently, Johnson is the “angel” of his second wife, whom he met almost 20 years ago during a singles’ dance.

“Right after we met, he asked me to go on a cruise,” said Gloria with a laugh. “I said I can’t go on a cruise with someone I don’t know well. And he said, ‘Well, I’ll just ask someone else.’ So I had to go with him or I thought I would lose him.”

After the couple dated and danced together regularly, Gloria’s son-in-law “threatened” Johnson into marrying Gloria. Johnson said, jokingly, “A shotgun is a motivator to get you to the courthouse.”

During their courtship and marriage, the couple has been on more than 30 cruises.

“We were never home,” said Gloria. “We would get home and soon we were on another. We always danced on the cruises together and just had so much fun.”

Johnson said he thinks he loved cruising so much in his retirement years because, “I was able to see everything. When I was on the sub, I couldn’t see anything, so I made up for it when I was on the cruises. And I loved all the cruises. Alaska was a favorite.”

A caregiver in Franklin for 37 years, Irene Risko has been assisting the couple since last November. She explained they are still able to get around somewhat and have participated in their neighborhood events but need some help. She has been impressed with how humorous and lively they both are.

“He is just the most generous person … always wanting to help people out. A beautiful man. And she is so comical and sweet. While working for them, I feel like I’m part of their family. Listening to stories about their lives has been wonderful as well.”

“We laugh a lot,” said Gloria, who explained they moved to Franklin six years ago to be closer to family. “We are always enjoying and remembering.”