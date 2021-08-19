Discover Church’s Tacky Prom Kicks Off 2021-22 School Year

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

To celebrate the 2021-22 school year and a new season of Discover Church student activities, the church is hosting a “totally tacky thrift store prom night” Saturday, Aug. 21, from 6-8 p.m.

Bryan Ferguson, student pastor at Discover Church said, “The point of a thrift store prom is to literally be as tacky as possible. Some students saw the idea on Pinterest or had heard about it somewhere and they talked to us about doing it. We decided to make this prom a one last ‘summer’ get together before school starts.”

Ferguson hopes planning for the event, which is for students grades 6-12 or ages 12-18 years old, will be a “family affair.”

“Parents can take their kids to a thrift store and let them get the tackiest prom gear they can find,” he said.

He suggested shopping at such local thrift shops as CareNet, Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, or Men’s Teen Challenge, or to just peruse closets for interesting items. “The intention is not to spend a lot of money.”

The totally tacky prom will take place at Discover’s recently renovated “The Studio” youth room. Currently, there are upwards of 50 students involved in youth at the church, but the Aug. 21 event is not just for attendees of Discover Church, but also their friends and any students in the community who just want to attend, pointed out Ferguson.

“They can come to Discover and have a good time,” he said. “And this event will lead up to our kick-off Aug. 29, which starts our regular Sunday night youth meetings, from 5-7 p.m.”

Besides music, mingling, and dancing, Ferguson said he and the eight or so student leaders/chaperones will occasionally stop the music to encourage games, a dance competition, and a prize for the best/worst dress. “The king and queen – not based on popularity – will instead be students who are ‘all in’ regarding participation. Plus, we will have the typical prom finger foods, maybe something catered, and some punch.”

Ferguson’s wife, Kerrigan, and the other student leaders plan to dress “as tacky as possible” and to enjoy participating in the event with the students who attend. For more information, contact Brian Ferguson at bryan.ferguson@discover.church.