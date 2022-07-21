Discover hosts concert to benefit SMPCC

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Many services are offered at Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center, and a benefit concert Thursday, July 21, will help ensure that services will continue in Franklin. Discover Church is hosting the concert featuring recording artist, Steventhen Holland.

Holland is not only a recording artist but also a worship leader, author, and an inspirational, motivational, and national pro-life speaker. He also founded Broken Not Dead Ministries in an effort to encourage others as a result of his personal life – his 18-year-old, mentally-challenged, homeless mother was gang raped and conceived Holland. He was placed in a foster care, where he was later adopted, but he was eventually reunited with his birth mother.

Along with the concert of music, Holland – who travels and performs nationwide – will share his story, as well as how he found hope and restoration for brokenness due to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The 7-9 p.m. concert is free; however, donations to the Pregnancy Care Center are encouraged. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Drive in Franklin.

The Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center offers a host of services, including counseling, pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, and a toll-free live chat “option line.”