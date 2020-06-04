Double homicide set for trial this October

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Paul Eugene Snow was arrested in November 2016 for the murder of his mother, Sunshine, and his sister, Jacquetta. Since his arrest, Snow has remained in custody while awaiting his day in court. The District Attorney’s office announced this week that Snow has officially been set for trial on Oct. 26, just shy of the four-year anniversary of his alleged crime.

“It has been a long process to get to this point, but we have finally been able to set the case for trial,” District Attorney Ashley Welch said. “Macon County only has five jury trial sessions a year, so this is the first opportunity we have had to set it for trial since COVID this year.”

Welch said that the length of time it took to set the case for trial is due to the fact that both the state and the defense have an extensive list of experts to call for trial. Extensive negotiations between the state and the defense have occurred in terms of a plea deal that would avoid a jury trial, however, Welch said when it became apparent that a plea was not going to be possible, a trial date was set.

Becca Phillips, the daughter of Paul Snow has been anxiously awaiting his trial. In honor of her grandmother and her aunt, once hearing the news of the trial Phillips said, “I hope justice is served.”

On Monday, deputies served Snow with a separate, but related, grand-jury indictment for arson. That case is on Macon County’s court calendar for July 6. At that time, Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Bill Coward also intends to accept and review pre-trial motions in advance of Snow’s murder trial.

Snow’s attorney, Tony Dalton of Brevard, told Coward in court this week he would represent his client on both the murder and arson charges.

On Nov. 6, 2016, at approximately 12:19 a.m. a house fire was reported at 219 Creekside Drive of Macon County. Upon arrival, responding fire personnel found the home fully engulfed with three occupants (two females and one male) missing along with a maroon 2002 Dodge truck belonging to home owner, Sunshine Snow. The vehicle was found unoccupied on Sloan Road hours after authorities first responded to the house fire.

Police in Santa Rosa County, Florida arrested Snow about two weeks later, on Nov. 21, on an outstanding warrant of failing to register in North Carolina as a sex offender. That charge of failure to report a new address is pending.

Jury selection for Snow’s trial is set for the Oct. 26 term of Macon County Superior Court. The 53-year-old faces two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, Snow would spend the remainder of his life in prison.