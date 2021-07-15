NewsCommunity Drivers surprised by Tuesday mornings Geyser By Macon County News - July 15, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Drivers on the Georgia Road were surprised with a new water feature Tuesday morning when crews working on the road construction along 441 South struck one of the town water lines. The water surged into the air, resulting in the loss of water and other utilities to several businesses while the issue was resolved. According to Interim Town Manager Justin Setser, water was restored to all customers by 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Photo submitted