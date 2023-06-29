Early morning pursuit results in damage of Hyatt Road businesses

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

While most of Macon County slept during the early morning hours of Friday, June 23, officers with the Franklin Police Department (FPD) were in pursuit of a suspect who was damaging property in Franklin.

FPD’s Chief Devin Holland explained.

“At approximately 4:01 a.m., Franklin Police Department officers responded to a local bank [First Bank] in reference to a male subject that was hitting the ATM with a helmet. As one of the officers arrived at that location, they observed a pick-up truck abruptly leaving the parking lot and traveling onto U.S. 441 in a very erratic and reckless manner. The officer activated blue lights and siren; then, a vehicle pursuit ensued, which came to an end in the parking lot of the Franklin Chamber of Commerce.”

What happened next resulted in significant damage. He continued, “The suspect then drove the pick-up in reverse into the front entrance of the Franklin Chamber of Commerce building. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

However, upon further investigation, FPD’s officer learned that the front and rear entrances of First Bank were also damaged “from an apparent vehicle collision,” said Chief Holland. “The suspect was identified as Kurt Erwin Boitin, 55, of Otto. Boitin was charged with felony flee to elude, felony malicious conduct by prisoner, defacing public building, and two counts of injury to real property.”

Chief Holland explained that the FPD’s officers were assisted in the pursuit of the suspect by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department. Boitin is being held in the Macon County Detention Center under a $12,000 secured bond, said Holland.

Linda Harbuck, executive director at the Franklin Chamber of Commerce since the early 1990s, explained that she received a call just after Boitin was arrested.

“It was pretty traumatic when I pulled up in the parking lot and saw the blue lights flashing and the building wide open. But I was also very thankful it didn’t happen when employees were working. There were no personal injuries. We’re safe and that’s all that counts. Everything torn up can be fixed.”

Chamber employee Cindy Cavender’s husband, Ken, and son, Jeremy, operate a general contracting business. Before daylight, the Cavender father and son team went to work securing the front of the facility.

“Instead of two doors, we have a single door that people can come in and out for now,” said Harbuck, who noted that the Chamber has operated in the building for the past six years. “They [Ken and Jeremy Cavender] immediately went to work cleaning up and securing it to the point of safety. But it’s only temporary. The whole front entryway will have to undergo a renovation. Extensive damage occurred. We don’t yet have estimates of how much it will cost or how long it will take. The good thing is that no merchandise or anything in the offices was damaged.”

Harbuck reiterated the relief she feels that the damage occurred during off hours.

“We’re blessed in many ways. That could have been a real disaster had we been open. If it was going to happen, the timing couldn’t have been better for us.”