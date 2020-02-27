Early voting ends Saturday; primary Tuesday, March 3

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

In less than a week, voters across North Carolina will be heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the primary. Early voting wraps up Saturday, Feb. 29, at 3 p.m. in Macon County at both the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building and the Highlands Civic Center. Polls will open again on Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., for Primary Election Day.

As of Monday evening, 1,868 people have taken advantage of early voting in Macon County. Of those nearly 2,000 votes, 603 cast Democratic ballots and 1,262 cast Republican ballots. Two Libertarian ballots were cast as well. The male/female demographic for early voters in Macon County was nearly equal with 927 females and 932 males have voted. As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, 2,509 had voted.

Election Day Voting will take place at precincts across the county beginning at 6:30 a.m. and will continue until 7:30 p.m. Due to a court order, a photo ID will not be required to vote in the primary election.

Precinct locations in Macon County are:

– North Franklin – Franklin Town Hall – 95 Main Street

– South Franklin – Macon County Public Library – 149 Siler Farm Rd.

– East Franklin – Macon County Environmental Resource Center – 1624 Lakeside Drive

– Iotla – Macon County Airport – 1241 Airport Road

– Union – Macon County Community Building – 1288 Georgia Road

– Millshoal – Holly Springs Community Building – 2720 Cat Creek Road

– Ellijay – Cullasaja Gorge Fire & Rescue – 104 River Road

– Sugarfork – Pine Grove School – 38 Peeks Creek Road

– Highlands – Highlands Civic Center – 600 North 4th Street

– Flats – Scaly Mountain Fire Department – 169 Hale Ridge Road

– Smithbridge – Otto Community Building – 60 Firehouse Road

– Cartoogechaye – West Macon Fire and Rescue – 564 Charles Nolen Road

– Nantahala – Nantahala EMS Building – 1096 Junaluska Road, Topton

– Burningtown – Old Burningtown Fire Department – 30 Daves Creek Road

– Cowee – Cowee School – 51 Cowee School Drive

For more information, call the Macon County Board of Elections office at (828) 349-2034.