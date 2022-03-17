EDC reports shows that economic health of Macon County improving

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

The Macon County Economic Development Commission released the latest economic indicator report for the county and results showed the county’s economic health improved significantly at the end of 2021. The county not only ended 2021 with a lower unemployment rate than in previous months, but the report also showed that at the beginning of 2022, retail sales spending for the first half of fiscal year 2022 is over half of the entire previous fiscal year’s retail spending.

The Macon County Economic Commission 2021 Economic Indicator Update was compiled from federal, state, and local resources and features key metrics important to Macon County’s economy.

Despite the COVID19 pandemic, retail spending in Macon County hit a high in 2021 with $723,867,297 from July 2020-June 2021. Comparing Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 to FY 2020, retail spending increased from 2019 to 2020 in every month with the exception of April, May and June. Retail spending continued to increase month after month for FY 2021 and to date, in FY 2022 compared to previous months. So far for fiscal year 2022 – which began in July 2021 – retail sales in Macon County totaled more than $451 million while the entire previous year was at $723 million.

A travel indicator for Macon County, the amount of occupancy tax collections were also reported as well above the previous year. For Highlands, almost $1.5 million was collected in FY 21 for occupancy taxes, which is around $500,000 more than FY 20 and close to double the amount collected in FY 2019. The same percentage of increase was replicated in Franklin, which collected $476,111.51 in FY 21, $302,678.39 in FY 20, and $226,428.51 in FY 19. Nantahala’s occupancy tax collection more than doubled from $66,527.59 in FY 19 to $153,685.19 in FY 20 to a record high of $197,262.07 in FY 21.

Building permits issued significantly increased in Macon County with 129 residential permits being issued in FY 20 and 147 issued in FY 21. Commercial permits also experienced an increase during the same time period. Not only were more new homes being built, but the cost of homes also experienced an increase with an average price of $ 213,000 in 2020 for a home to $267,000 in 2021. Highlands prices went from $741,000 to $841,000. In 2020, homeowners remodeled their dwellings to the tune of $26 million according to the report, while in 2021, $32 million was spent on residential alterations.

Unemployment remains at a low rate with many local businesses still scrambling for employees. April 2020 saw the highest rate of unemployment at 11.3% for Macon, and 12.5% statewide. December 2021 was the lowest at 2.5%, compared to the state unemployment for the same month at 3.7%.