Edible flowers, deer resistant plants, and bear smart tips

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Local wildlife and gardening experts provide a glut of essential information via

presentations, online resources, websites, and more.

Christine Bredenkamp, Macon County Extension director, Horticulture and Community Development, recently shared that edible flowers are possible to grow in Western North Carolina.

“Plants such as pansies and nasturtiums can be planted in the landscape along with other annuals and perennials,” she explained.

Additional plants with edible flowers include bachelor buttons, bee balm, calendula, chamomile, chicory, chrysanthemum, dandelion, daylily, dianthus, marigold, passionflower, sunflower, and more.

Besides providing nutrients, edible flowers enable home cooks to beautifully plate meals and add a sense of wonder and even whimsey to what might otherwise be a staid dish. Plus, edible flowers can be consumed fresh, cooked, candied, dried, or preserved in oils or vinegars.

N.C. Extension’s publication, “Choosing and Using Edible Flowers,” does caution that consumers should make certain that a flower is listed as safe to eat; that no flowers on a roadside should be eaten (due to possible contaminants); and, that flowers sprayed with any type of insecticide are to be avoided.

Gardening for Deer Resistance

Bredenkamp pointed out that while deer are “beautiful, graceful creatures,” their charm fades when they eat everything in a garden. She noted, however, that​ gardening can be successful in deer habitats by planting deer-resistant vegetables and “giving some thought to the organization of your garden. It’s difficult to eliminate deer damage completely, since there are few vegetables that deer won’t eat if they’re hungry enough. But deer may find some plants unattractive for a number of reasons.”

For example, if a plant has a strong flavor, is prickly, or gives off an aroma deer find unappealing, a garden may be safe. Also, if the plants are difficult to eat, deer will most likely not put forth the effort. Root vegetables​ are mostly safe, for instance, because deer are not well-equipped for digging up roots. Thus, carrots, potatoes, radishes, and rutabagas, to name a few, are primarily not susceptible to deer damage. What deer might do, however, is munch on the new and tender above-ground foliage of root vegetable plants.

​Anything in the allium category of vegetables, including onions, leeks, chives, garlic, and shallots, are pungent and a deterrent to deer, as are the nightshades: tomatoes, eggplant, and peppers. Plus, they mostly shy from prickly varieties, such as cucumbers, summer and winter squashes, melons, and artichokes. Asparagus and rhubarb are not only unappetizing to deer, but rhubarb is toxic to them.

Finally, a great many herbs are deer resistant, due to strong flavors. Common herbs are dill, lavender, lemon balm, mint, parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme. And fennel is both a vegetable and an herb.

The vegetables deer love to eat most are greens, most everything in the brassica family (cabbage, broccoli, kohlrabi, and cauliflower), peas and beans, sweet corn, chard and spinach, and most tree fruit or berries. Planting these deer goodies closest to a home or behind a deer-proof fence helps protect the plants. Or, deer-appealing plants can be planted among crops unappealing to them.

Scent-based and motion-activated deterrents might be effective temporarily, but a territorial dog is the best defense, offered Bredenkamp.

Becoming Bear Wise

Recently, at the monthly Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center’s “Where We Live: History, Nature and Culture Speaker Series,” Ashley Hobbs, Assistant Black Bear and Furbearer Biologist at N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, presented “Black Bears in Western North Carolina.” She provided participants information on the North Carolina bear population, their behavior, and their biology, and shared what bears tend to do in March and as spring sets in. For example, while some black bears leave their dens by March to stretch their legs and then return to sleep for more days or weeks, other bears, especially the adult males, begin to leave dens for good in March.

And, although black bears lose about 30% of their body weight during the winter, they do not gorge right away. They are sluggish and begin to first nibble on plants to restart the digestive system; plus, they drink much water to work their kidneys. Eventually, they will eat berries, rosehips, winter-kill carcasses, and more – especially garbage, which needs to be secured in a bear-proof trash can if bears are prevalent around a home.

Hobbs noted that black bear families primarily stay together until the end of May or early June, when cubs will strike off on their own.

Safety around black bears requires common sense: do not corner them, feed them, or mess with their babies. Back away slowly – never run – if encountering a bear on a trail. Take bear spray when hiking in known bear territories and make loud noises if a bear approaches or follows.

Mainly, black bears are afraid and will want to avoid human interaction, but a bear provoked or attempting to protect its babies may be aggressive. Visit the www.bearwise.org site for more.

The next monthly Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center’s “Where We Live: History, Nature and Culture” event is on native plants and is set for April 17 at 6:30 p.m. These events are free to the public. Printouts and more about gardening are available at the Macon County Extension Office or by visiting https://macon.ces.ncsu.edu; a free emailed newsletter provides seasonal horticulture tips and more.