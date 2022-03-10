Eight receive Quilts of Valor

On Tuesday the Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild presented local veterans with a Quilts of Valor at the American Legion Post 108. QOV committee chair Carlie Nichols was on hand to share about their mission: “To cover our service members and veterans touched by war with comforting, healing Quilts of Valor.” So far, QOV has awarded 298,000 quilts nationally and 1,300 locally. With the quilts veterans also receive a letter of gratitude for their service. Local veterans from Macon, Jackson and Swain counties are eligible to receive a Quilt of Valor from the Guild. Pictured (L-R) are James G. McCollum (QMC(SS), Navy); Linda Andy receiving for Arthur Browning (U.S. Army); Johnny Charles Curtis (Air Force); Doreen L. Castle (Msgt, Air Force); Jack A. Castle (TSgt, Air Force); H.J. Bushy Hartman (RM3, Navy); Mike Hartman (Radiomen 1st Class Navy); and Robert R. Moss (U.S. Army). More photos on page 5.