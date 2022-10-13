Ensley Crowned Homecoming Queen

Franklin High School crowned a new Homecoming Queen at half-time of Friday night’s football game against North Henderson. Tori Ensley was selected as Homecoming Queen and Taylor Moss was named Maid of Honor. Escorting Tori is her father Todd, and Taylor’s father, Timmy is her escort. The court is chosen by the entire student body in their respective homeroom classes. The Homecoming Committee, made up of select faculty members chose the queen and the runner up. For more photos of the Homecoming Court as well as a wrap-up of the football game, see pages 12 & 13.