Exhibit at Uptown Gallery represents pandemic era-themed art

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

The compilation of work by a group of artists who meet regularly at The Bascom: A Center for the Visual Arts in Highlands is currently on display at Uptown Gallery on Main Street in Franklin. The exhibit, from the Studio Alive group that meets at The Bascom, represents pandemic-era emotions through a project that involved the drawing and painting of live models.

“Although the past year has been a year like no other, artists have had to adjust in their creative expression and ‘Studio Alive’ was no exception,” said artist Carol Conti. “Usually working indoors from live models, the class was moved outdoors with plein air painting becoming the new normal as the weather permitted. As temperatures dropped, class started back indoors with masked models and artists. The artwork on display shows the resourcefulness of artists creating during this unprecedented time.”

Approximately 20 Studio Alive works are on display at Uptown Gallery through May 31. A reception is planned for Saturday, May 29, 4-6 p.m.

Works by Kathy Beehler, Ken Bowser, Fay Panico, and Conti are mostly watercolors and acrylics, with drawn and painted models masked or unmasked; there are also some nudes and some landscape-themed works.

Conti explained that Studio Alive is a group of dedicated artists that “share a passion for drawing from live models.”

The group meets at The Bascom on Mondays, year-round. All interested artists, regardless of talent or ability, can join, as long as they become a member of The Bascom. Classes are from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. There is no class fee is required, but artists share in the cost and acquisition of a model (usually $5 – $10 per person).

“Studio Alive is a wonderful opportunity to work in your medium of choice, hone your skills in a casual, creative environment, and share ideas with a welcoming community of artists,” said Conti.

Uptown Gallery is open Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.