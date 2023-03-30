Facing the ravages of addiction in North Carolina

Erik Mendez, MPA – Guest Columnist

The opioid epidemic has ravaged communities across the United States, leaving a trail of broken families, shattered dreams, and untold suffering in its wake. How did we get here? How did a nation that prides itself on its ingenuity, resilience, and compassion become so deeply addicted to a class of drugs that has caused so much harm? The answers to these questions are nuanced, multifaceted, and often too painful to confront, but one thing is clear: We must confront the root causes of this epidemic if we are to overcome it.

At the heart of the opioid crisis lies a perfect storm of factors: a profit-driven pharmaceutical industry, a medical establishment that prioritized pain relief over patient safety, and a culture that fetishized individual autonomy and self-medication. The result was a flood of prescription opioids that flooded the market in the late 1990s and early 2000s, fueling an addiction crisis that has claimed tens of thousands of lives every year.

North Carolina has sadly been adversely struck by the opioid epidemic, with 13,000 deaths related to opioid overdoses in the state since 1999. In 2022, North Carolina had record highs in opioid overdose hospitalizations and deaths. According to early numbers from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office, 4,243 suspected overdose deaths were documented.

In the same year, the state reported 9,243 opioid overdose emergency department visits. This is nearly 12 deaths per day and over 25 emergency department visits every single day.

The roots of North Carolina’s opioid addiction crisis can be traced back to the late 1990s, when the potent opioid painkiller OxyContin was being aggressively marketed as a safe and effective treatment for chronic pain. Eventually, the drug would become licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and as a result, the number of opioid prescriptions in the state skyrocketed. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, North Carolina providers wrote 61.5 opioid prescription for every 100 persons compared to the national average of 51.4 prescriptions. Ranking the state as the 12th highest opioid prescribing rate in the country in 2018, as reported by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

But these drugs, as we have become so blatantly aware, were not as safe as advertised. As addiction rates soared, many people began turning to cheaper, more potent opioids like heroin and fentanyl, leading to a surge in overdose deaths. In 2019 alone, North Carolina a total of 2,352 North Carolinians die from overdoses. That number increased by almost 1,000 deaths over the following year, to a total of 3,304 deaths recorded in 2020.

The epidemic has hit North Carolina’s rural communities particularly hard. For many, Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is seen as a personal failing, rather than a disease that requires treatment. Stigma surrounding OUD has led to a lack of access to addiction treatment and prevention services. But despite the severity of the crisis, progress has been slow. Stigma, lack of funding, and a lack of political will have all contributed to a situation where too many are still struggling with OUD.

But tackling stigma is not easy. It requires a multifaceted approach that involves expanding access to addiction treatment and prevention services, challenging negative attitudes towards OUD, and promoting empathy and understanding towards those struggling with OUD. This means expanding education and awareness campaigns that help to break down the stigma surrounding addiction, increasing funding for addiction treatment and prevention programs like naloxone distribution, and supporting community-based initiatives that promote recovery and healing. We need a comprehensive approach that tackles the root causes of addiction and holds pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role in creating this crisis, this also includes cracking down on overprescribing and illegal drug trafficking.

However, there is hope on the horizon in the form of the National Opioid Settlement (NOS), which aims to provide much-needed resources and support to communities affected by the epidemic. The NOS is a $26 billion agreement between states, cities, and counties and three major pharmaceutical distributors – McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health – as well as Johnson & Johnson. The settlement funds will be used to support addiction treatment and prevention efforts, as well as to fund research into pain management alternatives to opioids. In North Carolina, the state will receive over $750 million over the next 18 years to combat the opioid epidemic.

According to a report from the CDC, rural communities in North Carolina have higher rates of opioid prescribing and overdose deaths than urban areas. One of the primary ways that the NOS hopes to help North Carolina is by providing resources to rural communities that have been disproportionately affected by the opioid epidemic. The settlement funds will be used to expand access to addiction treatment and prevention services in these communities, as well as to provide funding for research into effective strategies for addressing the opioid epidemic in rural communities.

The opioid epidemic is a complex and convoluted crisis, but it is also an opportunity for North Carolina to come together as a state and confront this challenge head-on. While the NOS represents a significant step forward in the fight against the opioid epidemic in North Carolina, there is still much work to be done. We must continue to advocate for policies that prioritize addiction treatment and prevention, and we must continue work to reduce the overprescribing of opioids that has contributed to the crisis. It will take a collective effort from all of us to overcome this crisis, but I am hopeful that we can succeed. With the right resources, support, and determination, we can ensure that North Carolina becomes a place where all individuals and families can thrive, free from the harms of opioid addiction.

Franklin native Erick Mendez is a strategic project coordinator with the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.