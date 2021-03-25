Feed The Need 2021

Diane Peltz – Contributing Writer

It’s that time of year again when Trimont Christian Academy (TCA) steps up to Feed the Need. In April, TCA students will be packing 10,000 meals to help beat hunger in Macon County, Clarkston, Ga., and Haiti. This event also allows TCA to raise much needed funds for the school. Trimont Christian Academy is looking forward to utilizing funds to maintain a five-day a week operations, meeting the needs of their students, and keeping tuition costs at an affordable rate.



TCA held its kickoff party on Thursday, March 18. The school will post goal thermometers, to be posted in various parts of the building. This thermometer will help keep track of the of the fundraiser donations. The goal this year is to raise $50,000. This amount will come from businesses, sponsors and personal donations. This event runs through April 16, when students will count the donations and begin their “packing party.”

Mackenzie Rodewald is an 11 year old student at Trimont, and has participated in the Feed the Need program for the past several years.

“Feed the Need is an event and a fundraiser. We pack rice, dried vegetables, protein and grain. Each bag has six meals,” she said.

Callie Parker attends the middle school at Trimont. She has also been involved in the event for several years.

“The meals are packed and sealed in bags and boxes. We work all day from 9:00 – 2:00 in order to get everything packaged. We take shifts and assist the younger students who also help with the packing. It is really fun to pack and it helps the school too,” said Callie.

Peter Rodewald is the TCA administrator and pre-school director.

“This fundraiser helps fills the gap in tuition costs. Tuition only covers 80% of the money needed to run our school,” he said.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can do so in several ways. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the school at 98 Promise Lane in Franklin, NC 28734. In person, just ask for Stephanie Duchemin. Donations can also be taken over the phone. Call 828-369-6756 and ask for Stephanie, to make a donation by phone or visit their website at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Trimont.