FHS bands present 2021 Spring Concert

On Monday, the Franklin High School Band department put on its first concert since December 2019 last Monday. The theme was “Year in Review” with the Jazz Band and the Marching Panther Regiment performing musical numbers that they would have performed throughout the year if they had been allowed to. Selections included songs from their football half-time show, Christmas songs, songs that were set to be performed at the Cherokee Heritage Festival and more. The band is preparing for a normal marching band camp in July and working on a possible competition trip.

“One of the worst hit groups during Covid has been live entertainment,” said Buddy Huckabee, band director. “… Our lives will not be back to ‘normal’ until we can get our arts back. This is the way that many people deal with emotions and without an outlet, many will and have suffered. I do know that since our students have returned to school and are able to be back in my class playing with their band family again, their emotional well being and overall attitudes have improved drastically. Music will be the way out of an emotional pandemic rollercoaster as we hopefully see light at the end of this tunnel.”

Photos by Vickie Carpenter