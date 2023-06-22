FHS Athletics: Catching up with coaches Josh and Bekah Brooks

Dan Finnerty – Sports Writer

While the 2022–2023 Franklin High School (FHS) school season ended recently, it quickly became apparent that there really is no “off-season” for school athletic programs. The basketball program finished a camp in early June and track and field just participated in a nationals-level meet. And the trend is no different for other sports, including football and volleyball. FHS is blessed to have a robust athletic program that benefits from having effective, impactful athletic directors, trainers, and coaches. You need look no further than the Brooks family to realize that impact.

Finishing up his first practice of the summer, FHS Head Football Coach Josh Brooks left the more than 50 student athletes in attendance with inspirational and sage advice prior to the closing team prayer. Speaking about an upcoming camp he proclaimed, “It will be about how we compete and how we handle adversity or a coach getting on us … I’m proud of the 11 days we’ve had here but I don’t think we’re there yet; we’re not even close.” His last question to those under his instruction was “Anyone want to lose today?” While sounding like an open-ended question it also helped instill within his student athletes that while winning is not everything, it always feels better than losing. The group’s final chant reflected his focus: “1-2-3 FAMILY!”

Brooks grew up in the Sylva area, graduating from Smoky Mountain High School in 1993 and then went on to Western Carolina University (WCU) and eventually found his way to Franklin for his first employment in the FHS sports environment, leaving a full-time landscaping business to do so. This upcoming school year will be his 18th year coaching in some capacity for the Panthers. He also taught in the classroom for 18 years before moving into a curriculum and instructional management coordinator position in support of career technical education classes.

Before inheriting head coaching duties for football, he spent five years as a varsity assistant, after one year as the junior varsity (JV) head coach in 1999, and in 2000 he coached varsity quarterbacks. When legendary coach Fred Goldsmith took over the FHS football program in 2001, Brooks continued to coach quarterbacks but also took on offensive coordinator duties for five years. He pointed out that his father was a lifelong coach and all of his brothers did so as well. Josh’s twin brother Jay, currently assists with various coaching duties at FHS.

In 2004, Franklin native Mary Rebekah (Bekah) Randall (Brooks) graduated from FHS and attended WCU, pursuing a degree in health and physical education. In the 2005/2006 school year, she started coaching volleyball as an assistant and never left, eventually assuming volleyball head coaching duties in 2009. In between, Brooks also coached two years at Macon Middle School. She also holds varsity basketball head coaching duties and is a student council advisor – all while also raising four children of her own. Josh and Bekah married in 2008, beginning their journey together as coaches and parents.

When asked what she appreciates most about coaching students, Bekah quickly pointed out, “I love competition and seeing kids be successful – but what I love most is just trying to make a positive impact on young ladies. I love watching them work hard and getting the results they want with the work they put in.” Regarding challenges encountered while carrying out coaching duties, she commented that every child and situation is different. “Listening to each student or athlete and trying to get on their level; Everybody has their own story to write … sometimes they just need a help holding the pencil, or turning the page.”

Josh, speaking about his father, a 40-year coach in his own right, admitted, “My Dad never tried to coach for me, he never tried to tell me what to do. He was always there and he was an amazing listener. It never bothered him to tell me the tough truth. I was a smart aleck 16-year-old who knew everything and he always set us straight when we needed it. I didn’t understand it then but man, I’m so thankful for it now.”

When asked what he has valued the most about coaching, Brooks quickly answered that it’s about relationships.

“It’s about relationships in this office with these coaches and it’s about relationships with the student athletes,” he said. He quipped that he has not recalled seeing win-loss records on any tombstones so while they matter in the moment, it is relationships with others that people will value and remember. “I want them (students) to understand that to me, there’s a greater hope out there than wins and losses … I want them to have the same peace I’ve got.”

As for challenging aspects of coaching, Brooks lamented somewhat that he struggles to catch his kids playing sports of their own due to his busy schedule. His oldest daughter is playing volleyball and his oldest son is about to begin middle school football. Given that he coaches both varsity and JV football currently, in addition to assisting with other sports and holding down non-sports school duties, schedule balancing poses some issues.

While there are always challenges, he reminds his athletes and coaches that sometimes things just don’t go the way we expect. There are fewer coaches available than in previous eras, while time required to keep kids in shape and football-ready has increased. Coaches work most of the summer and for no additional pay or compensation. The program has 20 practices during the summer, including one just concluded June 15 at the high school, in addition to Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) camp that includes three consecutive days away from home.

Whether it’s people missing or injuries or something else, there will always be adversity. Brooks named off kneecap displacements (three so far), a broken finger, another knee injury, people stepped on accidentally and hurt – all in the first practice session of the summer. Additionally, many of the skill players and linemen traveled to Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C., for the three-day camp June 19-21, which included 14 games of seven-on-seven, lineman drills, a lineman challenge, plus numerous team bonding activities, and some welcomed devotional time while away. A Franklin community resident affiliated with FCA is sponsoring the entire $205 per student cost for the camp – 56 attendees in all ($11,480).

Bekah Brooks vividly remembers the challenges presented during 2020 and all the inconveniences that came during that season. Predictably, she emphasized the positives she drew from that time.

“I was pregnant with our last child and was stuck in Gibson Cove (our neighborhood) at the time … watching the kids learn to do school at home, practice sports on their own … I think we all grew during that time.”

She even worked with a student volleyball player to create a device that held her daughter’s volleyball so she could work on her approach and swing, given the inability to practice with other players due to mandates for “social distancing.” Brooks is a strong believer in the Macon County and Franklin community environment. When asked if she ever considered relocating, her response was telling.

“Community-support-love-beauty, as I like to call it, the ‘all in’ mentality. I don’t think I could coach in a place where I didn’t feel like everyone is all in … You can’t please everyone but you can try to be the best version of yourself and love on people. I have Jesus in my heart and my goal is to try and shine His light through me to others … whether that is showing passion the volleyball court, cheering for my husband’s boys under the lights in the pit, or cleaning toilets.”

Josh has had opportunities to leave for other opportunities as well but is clear in his desire to stay the course and be a positive influence within the community through whatever means that comes his way.

“I have a clear conscience every night when I lay down that we’re doing the very best we can to get them prepared; we love them, we’re going to discipline them, and for some of them, this is all they got and I want it to be a positive thing,” he concluded.