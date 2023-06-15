FHS basketball coach resumes summer camps for young athletes

Dan Finnerty – Sports Writer

On June 1, 48 Franklin area boys, from 5th through 8th grade, finished up a three-day basketball camp at Franklin High School (FHS), where they learned myriad skills, techniques, and lessons. FHS Head Coach Doug Plemmons knows a thing or two about coaching basketball, on various levels. Back for his second stint as varsity basketball coach, Plemmons’ passion for and dedication to the sport does not stop there. Probably few people know – and who could blame them – that he is still the all-time scoring leader in basketball at Swain County High School (SCHS). When Plemmons also revealed that his brother, Tony, who is six years younger, and who also applied the same techniques FHS uses in its camps, is the second leading scorer in SCHS history, the kids in attendance took notice.

In addressing participants, Plemmons advised them that the purpose of the camp was not just to assess basketball skills or even teach them.

“Any time you are around coaches, they are going to be evaluating you … on basketball ability but also your attitude, your coachability, and ball sharing, etc.” While he refers to himself as “old school,” Plemmons is also wise enough to know that any undertaking is better accomplished with assistance from others. Assistants, who both possess prerequisite knowledge, and in the case of a camp, the desire and patience to teach were also an integral part of the camp experience for the boys. Old school principles bring with them some timeless attributes.

“We don’t wait until tryouts to find out how our team is going to be … and if you’re a smart basketball player, you won’t wait until tryouts to try to show you are a good basketball player,” he advised the boys finishing his camp. “If you’ll start right now – you’ve got a good start; three days in a row that you’ve been working on basketball – if you add to that as summer goes along, you’ll be really surprised, in a positive way, how much better you can get.”

Plemmons began his FHS coaching career in 1993, but he departed for various reasons in 2009 before returning in the same capacity in 2016. During his first tenure, Plemmons started summer basketball camps for those who were not yet at the high school age nor skill level. His intent all along was to not only teach basketball skills, but also prepare participating youth for other challenges that awaited them as they grew into adolescence and adulthood. Upon his return to his current position, Plemmons observed that others were carrying on his basketball camp tradition and they “weren’t messing it up.”

At the same time, he yearned for an opportunity to start up his camps again if only to have additional avenues to positively impact young boys/men in both basketball and life skills. He reminded the participants that while he cannot hold a camp every week of the summer, there may be an additional window to get together again before the next school year starts in late August. He also welcomed them to come to other camps he and his assistants will be conducting, including one scheduled this week with his varsity players that includes scrimmages against other schools. For the next few weeks in June, the varsity and junior varsity (JV) teams will play different teams from the area, including Rabun County (Georgia), Enka and Hayesville high schools, and others. Individual workout days will also be held at the Panther Den throughout the summer and Plemmons also encouraged the boys to attend some if they can. In all, the program is scheduled to play a “season’s worth of games” in the month of June. This year the total will be 19.

The whole of the camp effort included Varsity Golf Coach Ryan Raby and Tres Rogers, JV basketball coach, as assistant coaches. Additionally, six varsity/JV players also provided mentorship and coaching during the camp; senior Parker Cabe, junior Reed Raby, sophomores Max McClure, Braylen Dezarn, and Noah Brannon, and freshman Addix Sutton all dedicated their first few days of summer vacation to help the coaches and teach the boys.

Plemmons left the camp participants with a bit of sage advice.

“My dad used to say this: it’s hard to teach somebody something that already thinks they know everything.”

Coach Rogers also added, advising the student athletes on basketball vs. life skills, “If you can’t handle things off the court, you can’t expect to handle things on the court; always remember that – that’s not just basketball, that’s any sport.”

Each of the students received a certificate from the camp as well as a sheet that included ball handling skills and shooting routines, which coaches encouraged them all to apply to their summer activities.

Plemmons also revealed the upcoming season will include a different approach regarding how the team will function and approach game time strategies. Part of that is based on physical attributes, while also due to experience levels and skill sets. Other than a couple N.C. state-mandated weeks off during the summer, coaches will be conducting some type of basketball skills, fitness, and game environment applications throughout August. Once school starts and an acclimation period ends, Plemmons also has opportunity to conduct additional preparedness skills during the Bigger, Faster, Stronger (BFS) physical education classes that are held each day as part of high school course offerings. Starting Labor Day week, he will schedule pick-up games in between other sports’ practices at least one night a week. By October, he ramps practice games up to two a week. With this approach, by the time the season begins in November, FHS players are already used to playing and, for the most part, are in game shape.

FHS basketball – both JV and varsity – practices start in June. With the exception of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) events, which take players on the road for three days for a total of seven games, Plemmons will continue with three-days-a-week practices, each 90 minutes long, through the summer. The main focus will be running drills that incorporate plays and strategies the coaching staff intends to implement for the upcoming basketball seasons. The FHS varsity team is sponsored by the local FCA chapter, which pays for the participation of Panther players.

The various interactive relationships in which FHS basketball team participates – be it athletic, academic, civil, or church-based – have proven over the years to produce the level of student athletes the program teaches, coaches, and shapes. The life skills focused on, as well as basketball, has the potential to make the young men who participate in Coach Plemmons’ camps, better adults, productive citizens, and successful members of whatever community in which they one day end up being involved.