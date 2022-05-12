NewsCommunityEducation FHS Class Day 2022 By Macon County News - May 12, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Franklin High School held its Class of ’22 Senior Awards Day Wednesday, May 11, on the football field at the school with the student body, school faculty and parents in attendance. Awards were presented in the categories of academics, athletics, vocational, arts, extracurricular and more. The most prestigious awards include the School Spirit Award and the Citizenship Award. The School Spirit Award is given to the young man and woman who best exemplify and promote pride in their school with no regard to personal gain or recognition. Named the winners of the School Spirit Award Sydney Williams and Andres Perez Cobian. See next week’s issue of The Macon County News for a complete list of award winners and more photos. Photos by Vickie Carpenter The Citizenship Award goes to the young man and woman who are involved in their community, and continually exhibit honesty and integrity along with a genuine concern for broader issues affecting society as a whole. The Citizenship Award went to Claire Holland and Joe Riddle.