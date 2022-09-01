FHS Football 2-0 after win at Cherokee

Dan Finnerty

Contributing Writer

On the heels of their opening game 24-7 win at Murphy, the Franklin High School (FHS) Panthers improved to 2-0 August 26 with a close, hard fought win over the Braves in Cherokee, winning 14-12. Once again, senior running back/tight end Ty Handley proved critical to the win with two touchdowns, plus an interception made almost immediately after returning to the game following a shoulder injury. Handley finished the game with 128 yards rushing on 30 carries. Along with his 27-carry, 217-yard performance last week, Handley was again named “Player of the Game” for Franklin.

In addition to Handley’s stellar play, the Panther defense created four turnovers, including stopping the Braves on a 2-point conversion that would have tied the game with less than one minute left. The offensive line helped keep the ball in Franklin’s possession, resulting in one 24-play drive that ate up parts of the third and fourth quarters.

“Those were the big moments in the game,” according to FHS Head Coach Josh Brooks,

The game was delayed more than an hour due to weather but FHS prevailed and came up a winner. Still undefeated, the Panthers will play in their home opener Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. against Swain Maroon Devils who lost 21-20 to Smoky Mountain last week and now stands at 1-1.