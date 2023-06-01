FHS honors outstanding athletes at annual sports awards ceremony

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

Franklin High School (FHS) held its annual Sports Awards ceremony Thursday, May 25. The event again took place at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts. With the voice of Franklin Panther Sports Network from Backlot Cinemas, George Young emceeing, the evening covered many awards and recognitions for students, teams, coaches, and even some local educators and administrators. Junior Natalie Claire Ballard sang the national anthem and senior Aiden Stewart gave the invocation.

The Panther Pride Award went to the person who initiated the award for the school, FHS vice-principal Blair King. A new award, named for long-time Panther fan Tommy Roten, was given to senior Andrea Terrell.

Some of the top awards that were given were:

– The Above and Beyond award, is given to a person or group who has remained active in support of FHS athletics programs over the years. This year’s award went to Athletic Trainer Lynette Gibson.

– The Fellowship of Christian Athletes award went to Tori Ensley, Aiden Stewart, Kendall Reis, and Josh Zoellner.

– The Thomas Walter Scruggs award, given to the senior athlete who displays outstanding courage and spirit in meeting a challenge, went to Brayden Watts and Abby Carpenter.

– The Brandon Stiwinter Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Abby Carpenter.

– Davis Anders and Tori Ensley won the Tom Raby Memorial Scholarship award.

– The Parker Mathis Memorial Scholarship went to Davis Anders and Hannah Ludwig.

– Walter Wright Memorial Scholarship went to Ben Waldroop.

– The Eric Witherington Athletic Scholarship was awarded to Tori Ensley, Andrea Terrell, Davis Anders, Ben Waldroop, and Brayden Watts.

– Booster Club Athletic Scholarship: Davis Anders and Hannah Ludwig.

Senior Scholar Athletes were also recognized along with All Conference honorees in all sports.

Panther Awards and MVP (Most Valuable Player) Awards were given for Fall,Winter and Spring sports.

FOOTBALL

Panther Award – Aiden Stewart

MVP – Ty Handley

Cheer

Panther Award – Brianna Quiroz

MVP – McKenzie Holland

Volleyball

Panther Award – Taylor Moss, Kendall Reis

MVP – Andrea Terrell, Tory Ensley

Cross Country

Panther Award – Logan Russo, Hannah Ludwig

MVP – Barrett Stork, Mindi Holbrooks

Men’s Soccer

Panther Award – Aaron Jennings

MVP – Noel Rivera-Villa, Christian Chavez

Women’s Tennis

Panther Award – Logan Guynn

MVP – Alyssa Smith, Kate Phillips

WINTER

Men’s Basketball

Panther Award – Parker Cabe

MVP – Cal Drake, Max McClure

Women’s Basketball

Panther Award – Roslyn McCollum, Andrea Terrell

MVP – Cali Queen

Wrestling

Panther Award – Malania Alberry, Wyatt Browning

MVP – Jasmin Valencia, Nathan Diaz

Swimming

Panther Award – Logan Guynn, Zoi Walker, Rylee Cassaa, Gavin Rinker, Jonah Brant

MVP – Natalie Claire, Ballard Roper, Callie Roper, Clayton Guynn

Indoor Track

Panther Award – Seth Brewer, Addison Coker

MVP – Elijah Cochran, Boston Stringer

Baseball

Panther Award – Caleb Cloer

MVP – Davis Anders, Josiah Hursey

Women’s Soccer

Panther Award – Stephanie Ortiz, Lillian Holt

MVP – Jasmin Valencia, Madalynn Brannon

Men’s Golf

Panther Award – Max McClure

MVP – Tanner Jones

Outdoor Track

Panther Award – Aiden Stewart, Amy Mendoza Lopez

MVP – Isaiah Roots, Laua Covarrubias

Softball

Panther Award – Tessa Depart

MVP- Tori Ensley

Mens Tennis

Panther Award – Gavin Rinker, Eli Adams

MVP – Jack Sgro, Mica Jacobs

FHS Cheer team was recognized for winning the NCCCA State Championship.

The men’s indoor track team won the 2023 NCHSAA Team State Championship and were presented championship rings. The Mens Outdoor Track team also won the 2023 NCHSAA Outdoor State Championship

Athletes of the Year in individual sports were:

Female Athlete of the Year Isabelle Duchemin

Male Athlete of year Blake Cassada

Team Sport Female Athlete of the year Tori Ensley

Team Sport Male Athlete of the year Davis Anders

For the final recognition of the evening, FHS Athletic Director Matt Bradley took the podium to recognize Dr. Chris Baldwin.

“Thirty-three years working for Macon County Schools, three years as principal of FHS, and 10 years as superintendent of Macon County Schools, retiring as of Sept. 1 of this year,” Bradley said of Baldwin.