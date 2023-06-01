FHS honors outstanding athletes at annual sports awards ceremony

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer
Franklin High School (FHS) held its annual Sports Awards ceremony Thursday, May 25. The event again took place at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts. With the voice of Franklin Panther Sports Network from Backlot Cinemas, George Young emceeing, the evening covered many awards and recognitions for students, teams, coaches, and even some local educators and administrators. Junior Natalie Claire Ballard sang the national anthem and senior Aiden Stewart gave the invocation.
The Panther Pride Award went to the person who initiated the award for the school, FHS vice-principal Blair King. A new award, named for long-time Panther fan Tommy Roten, was given to senior Andrea Terrell.
Some of the top awards that were given were:
– The Above and Beyond award, is given to a person or group who has remained active in support of FHS athletics programs over the years. This year’s award went to Athletic Trainer Lynette Gibson.
– The Fellowship of Christian Athletes award went to Tori Ensley, Aiden Stewart, Kendall Reis, and Josh Zoellner.
– The Thomas Walter Scruggs award, given to the senior athlete who displays outstanding courage and spirit in meeting a challenge, went to Brayden Watts and Abby Carpenter.
– The Brandon Stiwinter Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Abby Carpenter.
– Davis Anders and Tori Ensley won the Tom Raby Memorial Scholarship award.
– The Parker Mathis Memorial Scholarship went to Davis Anders and Hannah Ludwig.
– Walter Wright Memorial Scholarship went to Ben Waldroop.
– The Eric Witherington Athletic Scholarship was awarded to Tori Ensley, Andrea Terrell, Davis Anders, Ben Waldroop, and Brayden Watts.
– Booster Club Athletic Scholarship: Davis Anders and Hannah Ludwig.
Senior Scholar Athletes were also recognized along with All Conference honorees in all sports.
Panther Awards and MVP (Most Valuable Player) Awards were given for Fall,Winter and Spring sports.
FOOTBALL
Panther Award – Aiden Stewart
MVP – Ty Handley
Cheer
Panther Award – Brianna Quiroz
MVP – McKenzie Holland
Volleyball
Panther Award – Taylor Moss, Kendall Reis
MVP – Andrea Terrell, Tory Ensley
Cross Country
Panther Award – Logan Russo, Hannah Ludwig
MVP – Barrett Stork, Mindi Holbrooks
Men’s Soccer
Panther Award – Aaron Jennings
MVP – Noel Rivera-Villa, Christian Chavez
Women’s Tennis
Panther Award – Logan Guynn
MVP – Alyssa Smith, Kate Phillips
WINTER
Men’s Basketball
Panther Award – Parker Cabe
MVP – Cal Drake, Max McClure
Women’s Basketball
Panther Award – Roslyn McCollum, Andrea Terrell
MVP – Cali Queen
Wrestling
Panther Award – Malania Alberry, Wyatt Browning
MVP – Jasmin Valencia, Nathan Diaz
Swimming
Panther Award – Logan Guynn, Zoi Walker, Rylee Cassaa, Gavin Rinker, Jonah Brant
MVP – Natalie Claire, Ballard Roper, Callie Roper, Clayton Guynn
Indoor Track
Panther Award – Seth Brewer, Addison Coker
MVP – Elijah Cochran, Boston Stringer
Baseball
Panther Award – Caleb Cloer
MVP – Davis Anders, Josiah Hursey
Women’s Soccer
Panther Award – Stephanie Ortiz, Lillian Holt
MVP – Jasmin Valencia, Madalynn Brannon
Men’s Golf
Panther Award – Max McClure
MVP – Tanner Jones
Outdoor Track
Panther Award – Aiden Stewart, Amy Mendoza Lopez
MVP – Isaiah Roots, Laua Covarrubias
Softball
Panther Award – Tessa Depart
MVP- Tori Ensley
Mens Tennis
Panther Award – Gavin Rinker, Eli Adams
MVP – Jack Sgro, Mica Jacobs
FHS Cheer team was recognized for winning the NCCCA State Championship.
The men’s indoor track team won the 2023 NCHSAA Team State Championship and were presented championship rings. The Mens Outdoor Track team also won the 2023 NCHSAA Outdoor State Championship
Athletes of the Year in individual sports were:
Female Athlete of the Year Isabelle Duchemin
Male Athlete of year Blake Cassada
Team Sport Female Athlete of the year Tori Ensley
Team Sport Male Athlete of the year Davis Anders
For the final recognition of the evening, FHS Athletic Director Matt Bradley took the podium to recognize Dr. Chris Baldwin.
“Thirty-three years working for Macon County Schools, three years as principal of FHS, and 10 years as superintendent of Macon County Schools, retiring as of Sept. 1 of this year,” Bradley said of Baldwin.