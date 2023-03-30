Powder Puff game benefits REACH 

Dan Finnerty – Sports Writer

Franklin High School’s (FHS) Interact Club has put on a “Powder Puff” football game the past six or seven years. This year’s game occurred last Thursday, March 23, with many in the community cheering on the teams.

The main purpose of the powder puff games is fund raising. This year, the school’s female athletes chose a local nonprofit organization, REACH of Macon County. REACH has a shelter in Franklin and focuses on providing resources for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. REACH also seeks to bring awareness to these crimes and offers ways to reduce such incidents through intervention and education.

REACH is the recipient of fund raisers throughout the year, but last Christmas extremely cold weather caused facility pipes to burst and flooding occurred, requiring repairs to fix the unforeseen and unbudgeted damage.

REACH provides an educational unit as part of FHS’s health course classes. That relationship resulted in FHS girls being given opportunities to create informative billboard material. Their work can be seen in three locations around Macon County.

As for the football game, fellow male FHS athletes handled the coaching chores leading up to and throughout the game. Typically, the girls provide coaching for the boys when they play powder puff volleyball games; however, volleyball did not occur this year due to the school’s net system being in a precarious state. A new volleyball apparatus will cost around $10,000. Basketball and volleyball coach Bekah Brooks explained before the game.

“Usually this (the football game) is held in November and the boys do a volleyball game around this time. The kids love it because it brings the school together, they get to tailgate, they get to eat, … they practice on Sundays for about four weeks to get ready for the game,” she said.

While the name “powder puff” may insinuate non-competitiveness, the four freshmen-through-senior squads participating were playing to win and for bragging rights. From the moment FHS marching band member Kadence Watford finished a rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner,” and FHS coaches (and brothers) Josh and Jay Brooks took the field for referee duties, the games took on an air of both fun and competition.

In the first matchup, the freshmen girls won out over the seniors. In the second round, the sophomores bested the juniors. And, for the final round, the sophomores beat the freshmen girls for the title of 2023 Powder Puff football champs.

The game was well attended by around 200 people and included concessions that provided additional monies, along with entrance fees, to be donated to REACH.