FHS Panthers sports deep into Mountain Seven conference play

Dan Finnerty – Sports Writer

While a season can consist of more than 20 games for some sports, the most important

ones tend to be those played within the conference. The early part of April saw contests between Franklin High School (FHS) and numerous conference opponents, including North, West, and East Henderson squads, along with Pisgah High School. Since April 1, Panther baseball, softball, soccer and tennis teams have battled one or more of the conference foes.

Softball

Following their dramatic win over West Henderson last week, the varsity Lady Panthers played their second consecutive home game, this time against the East Henderson Lady Eagles. This game was not as close or dramatic, with FHS winning handily, 10-0. Once again, the star players on offense were freshman Kendall Rumans and junior Avery Moffitt. At the plate, Rumans went 2 for 3, scored a run, and drove in four. Moffitt went 2-2 with two runs scored and a run of her own driven in on a double. The Panthers tallied up 11 hits in all to go with stellar pitching by junior Meyaeh Tran, who went the distance. Tran gave up only eight hits and coaxed two strikeouts from the Lady Eagles. The varsity team plays next at home against Madison High School April 13 at 5 p.m.

For the junior varsity (JV) team, the East Henderson victory was a wipeout, winning by a score of 20-3. The game took an hour, but only two and a half innings, as it was a completely one-sided JV Lady Panther decision. The win brings their record up to 2-3 for the season.

Baseball

The Franklin High School varsity baseball team faced North Henderson at Macon Middle School April 11, for a Mountain Seven contest that brought the 6-4 (2-3) Panthers against the 6-8 (3-3) North Henderson Knights. In a game that could decide whether FHS improved its standing in the conference, FHS won a tight contest, 3-2 over the Knights. With North taking a 2-0 lead in the first, the Panthers clawed back getting a run in each of the third through fifth innings. Senior Caleb Cloer, and juniors Reed Raby and Malachi Hayes each drove in a run for the total. Junior Jaxon Hursey is the only Panther who managed two hits against tough Knights pitching. On the mound, junior Jaden Rogers went five innings giving up three hits, and two earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts (K). Fellow junior Clint Cabe toed the rubber the final two innings and gave up no hits to go along with one K. Currently, the Panthers are in third within the conference, behind Tuscola and first place West Henderson. The Panthers will host the Falcons April 25 and travel to Hendersonville April 27.

Last week, FHS looked to quickly erase the memory of a tough loss to Pisgah April 5. In that game, the Panthers gave up three runs in the top of the seventh and went on to lose 4-3 to the Black Bears. Fortunately, they did not have long to dwell on the defeat with North Buncombe coming to Franklin the next evening. While the Black Hawks are not in the Mountain Seven conference, quickly getting a win can help ease the disappointment of a rough game. FHS won 4-2 and only allowed their opponent one run in the first and one run in the last inning. The Panthers scored one run in the opening inning and then one each in innings four through six. Senior outfielder Cloer was the offensive star, going 3-3 at the plate, scoring one run and driving in two. Sophomore outfielder Tyler Williams also had a run batted in (RBI) with a double of his own. Malachi Hayes made the most of his one hit – the game’s lone triple – and also scored a run. Senior Davis Anders and Freshman Addix Sutton closed out the scoring for FHS. Junior Cabe took the mound and lasted five full innings, giving up only three hits and one run to go along with five strikeouts. Hayes and fellow junior, Abram Apel finished out the game in relief.

On the junior varsity side (JV), the Panthers took another loss, 12-5 to the Black Bears. Although their record stands at 1-6, the junior Panthers continue to battle. Statistically, some standouts as of 7 April include: Noah Brannon (freshman outfielder), with a .667 average, three runs scored and four hits overall; freshmen Brock Bradley and Tristan Messer currently stand at .400 averages, with Messer also having three RBI. Freshman Caden Phillips leads in earned run average, at 4.20 to go along with two RBI of his own.

The games scheduled April 7 at Pisgah were first moved to the 6th and eventually cancelled due to weather.

Tennis

Coach Sammy Gunter’s team faced East Henderson for the second time in two weeks, this time at East Flat Rock on April 11 with another match scheduled April 12 at North Henderson. Scores for these matches will be included next week.