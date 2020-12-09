Features FHS softball player signs with LSU By Macon County News - December 9, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Franklin High School softball standout Mckenzie Redoutey has signed with the Louisiana State University Tigers to play softball. Having been recruited by colleges since she was a young player, Redoutey’s decision to play for LSU was an easy one. Redoutey is among the nation’s best softball players with one firm ranking her number 10 player in the nation and the number 4 outfielder in the nation. Pictured above is Redoutey with her mother Deborah and her father Scott. On the iPad in front of Redoutey is Coach Jason Gusaeff, her first coach on the traveling team Georgia Impact Organization, who couldn’t be there but wished her well. The signing was held Nov. 17 at Cat Creek Lodge with a small gathering of family and friends. Photo by Vickie Carpenter