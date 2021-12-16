FHS Theater Department presents “’Twas the Opening Night Before Christmas”

By Macon County News -
0

The FHS Theater Department presents “’Twas the Opening Night Before Christmas” on Dec. 17 and 18, at 7 p.m., in the Franklin High School Fine Arts Center. The story centers around a church play in which the players are not prepared, the producer’s big plans are over budget, the directors are engaged in a power struggle, the chorus keeps clucking away, and all the while the pastor’s hopes to raise funds to help the homeless hang on a wing and a prayer. Will the show fly in time?  Or will it be left grounded like the wingless angel who wants only to reach for the stars? Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased at the door. For more information, contact Robert Jessup at (828)524-6467. Pictured are (L-R) Sasha Widman, Lisbeth Dominguez Martinez, Chloe Tarter, Gage Pendergrass, Augustine Stockdale and Bradley Steinmetz.     Photo by Vickie Carpenter

SHARE
Previous articleChurch News for December 16, 2021
Macon County News
Free Independent Weekly Newspaper - Distributed in Franklin, Highlands, Dillsboro, Webster, Cullowhee, Scaly Mountain, N.C.; Dillard & Clayton, Ga.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY