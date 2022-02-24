NewsCommunityEducation FHS Varsity teams win first round of NCHSAA State Playoffs By Macon County News - February 24, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Lady Panthers first string varsity team celebrates their first round win of the state Playoffs Tuesday night in the Panther Den as the second string finished off an aggressive team in #25 Central Davidson Spartans. Both the girls and the boys teams won in the first round and both will play in the second round at home on Thursday with the girls beginning at 6 p.m. against #9 Ashbrook and the boys playing #23 St. Stephens at 7:30 p.m.