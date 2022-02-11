Firm is analyzing cost comparisons between building or renovating FHS

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Looking ahead at the 2022-2023 budget year, the Macon County Board of Commissioners received an update from LS3P, the architectural firm contracted to conduct a full analysis of renovations to Franklin High School to bring it up to a 50-year standard.

While LS3P representatives are determining the cost and feasibility of renovating each building on the Franklin High School campus, the renovation analysis is just a step in the design process.

With significant costs associated with the project, the firm is comparing the possibility of renovations with the construction of a new high school, which is still very much an option.

Franklin High School was built in the early 1950s and has had substantial issues over the last decade, with the school board and county commissioner pouring in funding every year to keep the school operational. From new windows to security upgrades like fencing and cameras, every year maintenance projects at Franklin High School claim a significant portion of the school district’s capital outlay funds.

In addition to an analysis of each building, LS3P is also in the process of finalizing an estimated $14 million design plan for renovating the Franklin High School football field to address drainage issues that have plagued the field for years. With a creek running under the property, the field has continuously battled flooding, ground repairs and maintenance issues. The design plans will include a complete renovation and rebuild to fix the underlying issues and then bring the field up to meet the county’s expectations.

Once LS3P completes their analysis and provides their findings to the county, the county will then move forward with funding options and future proposals to address the need for a new Franklin High School facility. With both the renovation or rebuild estimated to cost well over $50 million, county commissioners are tasked with the hefty burden of securing funding for such a substantial project while also maintaining the other services and programs operating across Macon County.