First Macon County resident tests positive for COVID-19

Macon County Public Health received notice on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, that the first Macon County resident has tested positive for COVID – 19. An elderly individual was tested on Thursday, March 26, and was admitted to and is in isolation at an area hospital.

Macon County Public Health is working to identify close contacts. The CDC defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with an infection with COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individual’s family, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

The entire state of North Carolina is under a “Stay at Home” executive order. Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19; however, anyone of any age can become infected with this illness. Therefore, we ask that community members

strictly follow this order and continue to practice social distancing, as well as safe hygiene measures such

as hand washing and frequently cleaning touched objects and surfaces.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable

sources like Macon County Public Health, CDC, and NCDHHS. For more information, please visit the CDC’s

website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also

include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.

Macon County Public Health regularly updates our Facebook page with accurate and current information regarding COVID-19; we encourage the public to check our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MaconPublicHealth for up-to-date information.

Symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, cough, and other lower respiratory illness (shortness of breath). If you believe that you may have COVID-19, please call the Health Department at 828-349-2517. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm, until further notice.