First United Methodist youth resuming 30 Hour Famine event

Diane Peltz Contributing Writer

Famine is defined as the extreme scarcity of food. One in nine people in the world don’t get enough to eat. Many poor farmers can’t grow enough food to feed their own families, much less sell to get income for essentials like education and healthcare. That’s why World Vision, a global Christian humanitarian organization, partners with communities to address immediate food needs, but also to equip them to grow food for the long term. This change happens when groups raise money through the 30 Hour Famine. This year thousands of groups will be coming together to raise funds for kids who are hungry around the world, many of whom have been made more vulnerable by the lasting effects of COVID-19.

Here in Franklin, the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) will mark its 26th year participating in the 30 hour Famine. Assistant pastor Vickie Lawrence will be leading the youth throughout the event, along with Jikhara Williams, FUMC Children’s Director, who will be facilitating the younger children’s involvement in the famine. Some 25-30 youth will be involved in helping to alleviate hunger in our world. Their goal this year is to raise $5,000. Last year, although the Famine was slightly abbreviated due to the pandemic, they exceeded their goal and FUMC raised more than $17,000.

The youth will begin their fasting at noon, on Friday, March 11, and continue through Saturday, March 12, at 5 p.m. During this time, those involved in the event will be participating in many activities such as going out into the community to obtain donations in the form of non-perishable canned goods along with monetary contributions and assisting with other needed chores throughout the community.

Youth will come together at FUMC on Friday at 5:30 p.m., to spend the night at the church and will become involved in several activities throughout the evening, such as a poverty simulation. A Poverty Simulation is one in which participants are made aware of how it feels to be at the bottom rung of the economic ladder. Participants are assigned to “families” who do their best to survive week-to-week over a simulated one-month period. The youth at FUMC simulate various situations in small groups which allow them to feel and understand how poverty affects families and individuals, moving from misconception to understanding.

Another activity the youth will take part in, is the building of cardboard houses. What is it like to be a homeless person? One way to find out is to go without food for 30 hours and spend the night in a cardboard box. While this may seem unfathomable to some, this is exactly what students at FUMC will do this weekend. They will, however, be allowed to drink water and eat ice pops.

After spending the night on the ground in cardboard boxes, the next morning the youth reach out into the community to assist with various tasks. On Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m., FUMC youth will be going to clean up the Parker Meadows Soccer Field. Several of the youth will be heading to Mountain View Intermediate School to help with some painting. Another group will be cleaning up the Outreach Center of FUMC. Several groups will be picking up donations for the annual Bazaar, which will be held at the fairgrounds in July. Yet another group of youth will assist with the Share and Serve Garden by readying the garden beds for the spring crops, many of which will be donated to the community.

The youths are not the only ones involved in this famine. The younger children, although not fasting for quite as long, will be helping the community in a unique way. From 1 to 4:30 p.m, they will be building a large tennis shoe made from Campbell’s Chunky Soup cans. “Canstruction” is a global non-profit charity that creates structures out of full cans of food which is donated to local food banks. The FUMC “canstruction” display will be exhibited at the Share and Serve Garden, and community members are invited to bring cans of food to fill in the inside of the shoe. Williams is also extending an invitation to any child grades K-5 who want to take part in building the shoe. They can meet with her behind the FUMC Outreach Center, at the top of the garden to assist with placing cans on the shoe.

Many community businesses have come together to assist with the needs of the hungry. Some 19 business have signed up to place donation boxes and money jars inside their stores. Folks can bring non-perishable food items and drop them off at any of the businesses that house a donation box. Monetary donations will be accepted as well. If you are unable to get to a local business during the week, the FUMC church will be accepting donations throughout the weekend also. The church is located at 66 Harrison Avenue, just across the street from the Lazy Hiker Brewery on Main Street.

When all is said and done, the children and youth will return to the church at around 5 p.m. where a feast of numerous food items will be awaiting them. After a prayer in the sanctuary and some reflection on how their weekend might have made an impact on them, they will be let loose to enjoy a well deserved hearty meal for a job well done.