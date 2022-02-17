Fitness Challenge is Appalachian Trail-Inspired

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Franklin native and Franklin High School alum Travis Tallent, who has served as Town Clerk/Human Resource Officer since Dec.19, 2016, developed for 2022 the A.T. Challenge as a wellness initiative for Town of Franklin employees, according to Amie Owens, Franklin’s town manager.

“Individuals participate by logging the miles either using their own fitness tracker or one that is provided by the Town,” said Owens.

She explained that the Town of Franklin received a wellness credit from its insurance carrier to purchase fitness trackers, and the challenge began on January 1 and runs the entirety of the year until December 31.

“The goal is to walk or hike the equivalent of the Appalachian Trail (2,190 miles) in one year,” she said.

The A.T., which runs from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine, is hiked by thousands annually, and Franklin is a resupply and respite stop for many of the hikers. However, in order to hike the entire 2,190 miles continuously, instead of accomplishing the A.T. in sections, individuals must take an average of six months off from their jobs.

“But we are going to challenge you to embrace the area that we call home — which happens to be one of most welcoming Appalachian Trail communities on the trail — and explore local trails, parks, and paths,” conveyed Tallent. “This challenge will help encourage employees to get out and enjoy this wonderful area that we call home.”

The A.T. Challenge encourages participating employees to hike and walk as many area trails as possible, including the A.T., Bartram Trail, Little Tennessee Greenway, Mainspring Conservation Trust properties, and more.

Fitness trackers record miles, and prizes will be awarded at the end of 2022 to employees who have completed the 2,190 miles.

“Travis spearheaded this effort and we are dedicated to continuing the commitment to employee wellness and health that he envisioned through this program,” added Owens.