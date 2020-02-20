Five arrested for heroin trafficking, other charges

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with members of the North Carolina Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Officers last week to arrest five individuals suspected of trafficking heroin.

While conducting a probation search of a residence on Rough Hill Road., officers seized approximately eight grams of heroin within the residence.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible. The following suspects were arrested and booked into the Macon County Detention Center.

Trance Stoudemire – Trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling/place for controlled substances, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. $200,000 secured bond.

Deja McGilvery – Trafficking heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. $150,000 secured bond.

Bryan Burch – Trafficking heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. $150,000 secured bond.

James Ramsey – Trafficking heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse. $150,000 secured bond.

Doralyn Massung – Trafficking heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. $150,000 secured bond.

