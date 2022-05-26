Food truck options are varied and unique in and around Franklin

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Food trucks are expected during festivals and events, but in the past few years permanently located food trucks have become common in Macon County at breweries, gas stations, and others spots. Even recently, the Franklin Food Truck Park opened up on Siler Road with Brain Freeze Fun, offering frozen custard cones, cups, sundaes, avalanches (ice cream mixed with other treats) as the first to park there.

Sometimes the food trucks are configured in storage trailers, but increasingly they are made of campers – whether old and vintage or new and unique. The latter is the case for the Tie-Dye Food Truck in the parking lot at Currahee Brewing Company. Managed by Tina and John Burkhart, the couple work out of a 2016, 30-foot, aluminum alloy Airstream camper that was once the vacation travel accommodations of the business’s owner’s family. However, this particular Airstream, which is an iconic travel-trailer concept originally established in the early 1900s, has been converted by John to include a full-sized, commercial kitchen and a small office, as well as an order window.

Both Burkharts have years of experience in the restaurant industry, she as a waitress and manager; he has worked in construction and as an all-round handyman. When the couple essentially fled Florida during Hurricane Irma, they ended up in Macon County and decided to stay. Empty nesting recently afforded them an opportunity to start the food truck, first in another location, and then secure a silent partner/investor so that they could concentrate on providing quality food and service in Franklin, which “needs good restaurants,” pointed out Tina.

Even though Tie-Dye, named both for the couple’s early “hippie years” and the propensity for bright colors and designs, is parked at Currahee and the Burkharts acknowledge the importance of the two businesses’ relationship, the food truck is a separate entity and anyone in the community can order food from Tie-Dye, whether they patronize Currahee Brewing Company or not. In fact, Tie-Dye’s owner is working on an addition to an app that enables people anywhere in Franklin to order pick-up or delivery from the food truck. Currently, the designated app is accessible via a barcode at inside and outside tables at Currahee. Patrons can order directly on their phones without having to walk to the food truck’s window.

“A misconception about food truck food is that it’s fast food, or of lower quality,” said Tina. “That’s just not so. We have a full kitchen and can achieve anything a regular restaurant’s kitchen can achieve. We make all our own salad dressings in house, and we cook all meals from scratch.”

Tina drew from her 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to develop the menu and recipes. She and her husband are most pleased with their in-house made pimento cheese, offered on the “Grown Up Grilled Cheez,” which “has a little something extra … a secret ingredient,” said John.

A play on words, the slogan to describe Tie Dye Food Truck’s menu is: “It’s ‘ToDyeFor’ ya’ll.”

The menu also includes such items as “Big Eats” smash burgers, Tex Mex, and a hearty Greek salad, as well as a children’s menu.

“The main ingredient in this whole thing is love,” noted Tina. “Tie Dye Food Truck is our passion, and for people to be able to order and enjoy good food – on the river in front of Currahee if they want to, or wherever … that makes us happy and why we do what we do.”

In the near future, the couple plans to offer vegetarian options. Plus, they are currently hiring and John said, “We will compensate well” experienced cooks.