Foster children in Macon County supported by organizations, but many still need homes

May is National Foster Care Month, an opportunity to focus on the needs involving children who are in homes of licensed foster care providers because of instances of neglect, violence, abandonment, and much more. An estimated 12,000 children are in the state’s welfare system, and Stacey Messer, with the Macon County Department of Social Services, shared that 80 children are in Macon County’s foster care system, with 25 licensed foster care families and four more currently in the process of being licensed.

“We always need foster parents,” she said. “We are holding orientation meetings for anyone interested in learning more on April 25 and May 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Discover Church.”

She explained that North Carolina requires 30 hours of training to start the process to become licensed. New foster care licensing classes begin in June, but the dates have yet to be determined. The Macon County Department of Social Services located in Franklin can be reached at (828) 349-2124 to learn more.

Some churches in the area regularly support foster care services, with licensing training for foster parents and guardian ad litem volunteers (advocates), collecting donations for foster children, providing volunteer opportunities, and more. A few new organizations have been established to zero in on foster children and foster parent needs.

Magnolia Mission

Magnolia Mission is managed by childhood friends Becky Bennett and Jenny Lewis, who have both been involved in fostering and/or adoption. Guided by the biblical scripture in Galatians 6:2 that reads, “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ,” Magnolia Mission meets immediate needs of foster families when a foster child is placed into a home. Within 24 hours of placements, Magnolia Mission will provide to foster families essentials such as detergent and toiletries as well as hot meals. They will also make certain that foster homes have the necessary fire extinguishers and alarms, carbon monoxide detectors etc., as well as child-proofing gadgets, if necessary.

Said Bennett, a 2008 graduate of Franklin High School, “We are partnering with DSS to make sure the homes of the foster families currently going through licensing classes are up to state standards in terms of home safety criteria.”

Since Magnolia Mission launched six months ago, six children have been placed in foster care. Besides meeting a foster family’s basic needs initially, the organization has helped connect foster families to the right resources regarding finding such items as a crib, for instance. Plus, Magnolia Mission is able to occasionally offer donated gift cards to foster families.

“We read a statistic that indicated 50% of foster families quit within the first year because of lack of support, and there are so many children who need the families,” Bennett added. “So, we want to support the heck of out of children and their foster families. Hopefully, in a few years, we can expand to counties.”

Monetary donations to Magnolia Mission help the organization meet foster care family needs. However, Bennett pointed out that individuals who want to volunteer can become involved in a “care team to come alongside foster families and learn how they can be supported. Care teams are especially for people who can’t foster but want to help in some way with the foster care system.”

To be on a Magnolia Mission care team will require a background check by DSS as well as other criteria, but foster care licensing is not necessary. To become involved, interested individuals can visit www.magnoliamission.org.

Kaylee’s Closet

Meeting clothing needs and more for foster children for the past few years has been the goal of Kaylee’s Closet, located on Highlands Road. This organization is also scripturally motivated, adhering to Psalm 68:5: “A father to the fatherless … is God in His holy dwelling.”

Steve and Patty Raby founded the local nonprofit after their own foster care experience. The couple explained how Kaylee’s Closet works.

“When an emergency foster placement is made, many children arrive at their foster homes with nothing more than the clothes on their backs. They’ve been traumatized, some physically as well as emotionally, and the environment familiar to them has been stripped away. Kaylee’s Closet provides foster children and their caregivers with the essentials all children need for health, safety, and comfort — everything from clothing, toiletries, diapers, and bottles, to cribs, furniture, car seats, backpacks, and even toys.”

Kaylee’s Closet is always in need of volunteers to wash and fold donated clothing as well as to organize/inventory items in the “store.” Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can visit KayleesClosetFranklin.com or call (828) 371-0992.

Together We Can

Together We Can is a brand-new foster care community organization started by Julie Adams, who is a licensed foster care guardian as well as a facilitator of foster care classes. She saw a need for an organization that meets a variety of needs, from education through foster and guardian ad litem training to life skills for foster teens and individuals who have recently aged out of the foster care system. Launched March 23, Together We Can’s ultimate goal is to establish a transition house where foster children can stay – after they are placed in the care of the Department of Social Services – but before they are placed into a foster home.

“We want the transition home to be a caring, comfortable, temporary home environment where these children can feel safe and loved, so that [taking care of them temporarily until they are placed in a foster home] doesn’t fall to the social care workers. If children feel loved and cared for as soon as they enter the foster care system, that can make all the difference in their future,” said Adams.

Currently, Together We Can is undergoing fundraising efforts for a transition home. Adams said the goal is $500,000. She has been invited to share her vision with the local chamber of commerce, Rotary clubs, and at churches. For the past seven years, she has helped Rachel Marshall oversee foster care initiatives at Discover Church, one of which is the successful I Love My Town Christmas, where hundreds of needed items are purchased for area foster children.

“The main obstacle to becoming licensed foster parents is ‘I’ll get too attached,’” pointed out Adams. “Yes, you get attached, but as adults, you can move past that. Yet, foster children have a harder time moving past not being loved and cared for. So, when you know you are making a difference in their lives, it helps with the emotions. But we know that not everyone is equipped to become foster parents, so there are organizations out there – like Together We Can – where people can donate financially or serve as volunteers.”

Adams explained that while Together We Can has just been launched, the effort will soon need volunteers who can teach life skills, write grants, mentor, plan fundraisers, and more. She will be a part of an event at Currahee Brewing in Franklin on May 2, Foster Care Awareness Day, that enables her to share information about Together We Can. Adams is also working with Foster Family Alliance of N.C., which serves an advisory role, to determine the best steps and direction to take “so that Together We Can will meet some of the foster care community’s needs.”

Adams can be reached by emailing: info@togetherwecan.xyz.