Franklin celebrates July 4

The Franklin community and its visitors turned out in record numbers for the downtown celebration of Independence Day. A parade, with participants decked in their finest red, white and blue, culminated in free watermelon, popsicles and costume contests. A Patriotic Pet Contest was part of Franklin’s Fourth of July festivities with Starry taking first place, Bella coming in second and  Lily was third.  The celebration concluded with fireworks over Franklin. For more photos, see page 12.                             Photo by Ellen Randall

