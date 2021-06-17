NewsCommunityGeneral Franklin celebrating Scottish/Cherokee Heritage Fathers Day Weekend By Macon County News - June 17, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter This weekend Franklin will be celebrating Scottish/Cherokee Heritage with Scottish music, a shortbread cookie contest, lectures, Cherokee storytellers, a fun run and more. Among the performers will be the John Mohr MacKintosh Pipes and Drums (pictured). For a complete schedule of Saturday’s activities in downtown Franklin, see page 7. Photo by Ellen Randall