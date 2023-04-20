Franklin craftsman uses woodworking skills to honor veterans

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Kenneth (Kenny) Elkins has been working with wood almost his entire life. His father taught him wood craftsmanship, and over the years he has not only perfected those skills but has in recent years focused on honoring veterans by making signs, keychains, flags, and much more.

About six years ago, in his vast woodworking shop on S. Old Prentiss Road in Franklin, Elkins began building a memorial wall that resembles an American flag. On it are wooden dog tags that include the names of individuals who fought in wars from the Revolutionary War to modern wars. Family, friends, and visitors have taken time to write their own names or names of ancestors on those dog tags – which represent all branches of the U.S. military. The 8- by 10-foot wall has been presented a few times at Franklin festivals and events, but its permanent home is at Elkins’ carefully curated private museum, adjacent to his woodworking shop, that he allows the public to view by appointment.

Elkins served in the Army in the early 1980s and then spent his career in manufacturing before retiring in Franklin.

“My father taught me woodworking early, but then I took every woodworking class I could – and I even went back to my school in Ohio, where I grew up, to help with woodworking classes,” he said.

While he has made all types of items out of wood, mostly pine, he said he strictly crafts only military- and veteran-themed items, such as a sign that was recently installed at Nick Mottola’s home to honor fallen Beirut veterans during the recent kick-off of a traveling Beirut memorial wall effort. (See Macon County News article, March 23.)

“I have at least 20,000 patterns at my shop, several saws, paints, and more,” said Elkins. “I happened to meet Nick and he talked to me about his ideas for a sign and I was able to make it for him.”

He added, “When I’m making something, I listen to ’80s music full blast and get into a zone. I work every day in my shop because my passion is woodworking and supporting military efforts. So, it’s great to combine my two interests.”

On one of his handcrafted American flags is featured individually crafted kneeling soldiers as “stars,” and saluting soldiers and military firearms as “stripes.” He crafts numerous military and first-responder themed key chains to give away to veterans. His woodworking skills are evident in projects outside the shop as well.

Whenever possible, Elkins grants permission for people to peruse the museum’s memorial wall, various military formal and informal uniforms, a military toy collection, and various books, posters, utilitarian items, and more.

Currently, Elkins is at work on a large-scale, 3D Tomb of the Unknown Soldier piece.

Anyone interested in visiting with Elkins in his woodworking shop or scheduling a time to see his military museum can text or call: (419) 631-0906.