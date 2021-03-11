Franklin Fire and Rescue ground breaking for new substation

By Macon County News -
0
Franklin Fire & Rescue, town officials and others gathered on Wednesday morning to break ground for a new fire substation in NP&L Loop just off Sylva Road. The Town of Franklin purchased the property in August 2019 and hired Ritter Architecture to assist with site drawings, plans and formal bid proposals. The contract was awarded to Western Builders for $399,019 to construct the substation.Construction is set to begin this spring. Pictured (L-R) are Bob Scott, Jack Horton, Joe Collins, Michael Lewis, Dinah Mashburn, Summer Woodard, Tom Ritter, Asst. Chief Ryan Hursey, Max Houston, Captain Justin Setser, Chief Ben Ormond and Chuck Norton. Photo by Vickie Carpenter

