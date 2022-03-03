Franklin High School Band host concert

The Franklin High School Concert, Symphonic, and Jazz bands hosted Macon Middle School Honor Band, and the Hayesville Middle School and high school bands performing the state festival competition music at the FHS Fine Arts Center Monday night. Ilah Williams (above) plays with the FHS Jazz band which opened the program "jamming" at 6:30 p.m. as people came in. Four state certified judges were there to evaluate the bands. Photo by Vickie Carpenter

Macon County News
Free Independent Weekly Newspaper - Distributed in Franklin, Highlands, Dillsboro, Webster, Cullowhee, Scaly Mountain, N.C.; Dillard & Clayton, Ga.

