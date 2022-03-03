NewsCommunity Franklin High School Band host concert By Macon County News - March 3, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Franklin High School Concert, Symphonic, and Jazz bands hosted Macon Middle School Honor Band, and the Hayesville Middle School and high school bands performing the state festival competition music at the FHS Fine Arts Center Monday night. Ilah Williams (above) plays with the FHS Jazz band which opened the program "jamming" at 6:30 p.m. as people came in. Four state certified judges were there to evaluate the bands. Photo by Vickie Carpenter