Franklin High School band racking up trophies in competitions

Diane Peltz – Contributing Writer

The Franklin High School (FHS) Band has had a very productive year so far. Buddy Huckabee, FHS Band Director Buddy Huckabee is excited about the band’s showing in the various competitions.

“After COVID took an entire year away from us, we came back stronger than ever,” he said.

In early September the band was invited to Wake Forest University to take part in the halftime show, which was televised on ESPN.

The show featured “Coming Home, a Tribute to Our Military,” a theme which Huckabee said the band will be displaying all season.

“Our hope is to bring our country together,” he said.

Their showing in recent competitions have demonstrated just how strong the FHS Band is.

In Douglasville, Ga., near Atlanta, at The Gathering Tournament,” the band took 1st place in Percussions, Class 2A; 1st place in Music Performance; 1st place in Drum Major, class 2A; and 1st place in Overall Band Class. The band also placed 1st in Drum Major of the day, Percussion of the day, and 2nd place Overall out of 12 bands.

On Oct. 2, at the Wolverine Classic Competition with West Forsyth in Cumming, Ga., the tenacity of the band was proven once again. They took 1st Place Colorguard; 1st place Percussion; and 1st place Overall Band. They also received Superior Drum Major ratings and Superior Band Ratings.

In the Jaguar Classic Competition near Atlanta on Oct. 9, the band received Superior ratings in all categories including: Colorguard Drum Major, Percussion, and Overall Band – all superior ratings in every category. They received Class AA – 1st place Overall Band, 1st place Percussion, 1st place Colorguard, 1st place Drum Major, 1st place Band. In the overall competition out of 14 bands, FHS took 1st place Overall Drum Major, 2nd place Overall Percussion, 3rd place Overall Guard, and 3rd place Overall Band.

“We placed higher than most of the 3A -6A bands,” said Huckabee.

The band will celebrate their seniors at Senior Night in the home football game against Smoky Mountain this Friday at the Panther Pit. Then on Saturday, the band will travel to Marietta, Ga., to participate in the Sprayberry Southern Invitational Marching Festival. Then on Oct. 23, is the “The Branch Classic Marching Competition” in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Every fall for several decades the FHS Band and music department sells Indian River Fruit and this year is no exception. Proceeds go to help offset student fees, the costs of next semester’s MPA Competition performance trip, the 2022 Marching Band Show Music, and the Spring 2021 Senior Dedication Music.

“Find a band student today or order online and have it shipped right to your door from our website at WWW.FranklinPantherband.com,” said Huckabee.