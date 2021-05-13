NewsCommunityEducation Franklin High School crowns Mr & Miss FHS By Macon County News - May 13, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Franklin High School student body selected this year’s Mr. & Ms. FHS crowning the winners at a Friday afternoon ceremony in the Panther Pit. Earning this year’s titles are Peyton Wood and Dylan Garcia. Following the ceremony, the FHS Interact Club sponsored a girls-only Powderpuff Football game. Girls who wished to play paid a $10 fee and boys who wanted to coach also paid $10. Proceeds from spectator donations were earmarked to go to Compassion International. Photo by Vickie Carpenter