NewsCommunityEducationSports Franklin High School Football recognized three individuals and game photos By Macon County News - August 26, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Franklin High School Football recognized three individuals who have spent the last two-plus decades calling football games at The Panther Pit. Donnie Clouse and his wife Angel have been the voice of the Panthers announcing JV games on Thursdays and youth games on Saturdays for the last 36 years. Guy Duvall and David Morgan have been announcing varsity games for the last 23 years. Pictured are (L-R) head coach Josh Brooks, Clouse, and athletic directors Matt Bradley and Ryan Haley. Individual plaques honoring Clouse and Duvall will be added to Morgan’s on the Wall of Honor at the west end of the stadium. For more on Friday’s game against the Murphy Bulldogs. photos by Vickie