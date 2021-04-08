Franklin High School Homecoming 2021

Crowned the spring 2021 Homecoming Queen at halftime of Friday Night’s football game was Taylor Ensley (right) with Dylan Garcia named the runner-up. Ensley is a senior, the daughter of Todd and Kim Ensley. She is a member of the volleyball and softball teams, the FCA and the Student Leadership team. Garcia is a senior, the daughter of Astarria Garcia and Bryan Hooper. She is a member of the cross country and track teams holding records at FHS for the 5K and the two-mile, and is editor of the Laurel Leaf. Photo by Vickie Carpenter

