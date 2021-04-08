NewsEducation Franklin High School Homecoming 2021 By Macon County News - April 8, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Crowned the spring 2021 Homecoming Queen at halftime of Friday Night’s football game was Taylor Ensley (right) with Dylan Garcia named the runner-up. Ensley is a senior, the daughter of Todd and Kim Ensley. She is a member of the volleyball and softball teams, the FCA and the Student Leadership team. Garcia is a senior, the daughter of Astarria Garcia and Bryan Hooper. She is a member of the cross country and track teams holding records at FHS for the 5K and the two-mile, and is editor of the Laurel Leaf. Photo by Vickie Carpenter Amy Tippett and escort Steve Tippett Emma Carruthers and escort Doug Carruthers Gracie Elliott and escort Les Elliott Andrea Terrell and escort Brian Terrell Olivia Owle and escort Katai Bouakhamphong Claire Holland and escort Kevin Holland Corey Burrell and and escort Adam Burrell Anya Valentine and escort Virgil Valentine Karli McMahan and escort Kevin McMahan Sky Golebiewski-Kral and escort Rick Kral Canaan Drake and escort Joshua Drake Dylan Garcia and escort Bryan Hooper Taylor Ensley and escort Todd Ensley Hannah Angel and escort Jeremy Angel Junior escorts Ryker Stiles and Paxton Plemens